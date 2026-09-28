The delicious garden tomatoes Lynda gifted Debbie—the start of this ForeignLocal post today.

World War II ended in 1945.

Another war was about to begin.

Fortunately, its principal weapon was considerably less dangerous.

Tomatoes.

My friend Debbie offered me some this morning.

Her friend Lynda had grown them in her garden.

“Would you like some?” she kindly asked.

I love tomatoes.

And immediately, inexplicably, my mind travelled thousands of miles away:

To Tomatina.

“You should go,” I told Debbie.

She had absolutely no idea what I was talking about.

So naturally, I had to explain.

Every year, the small Spanish town of Bunol, near Valencia, becomes the battlefield for perhaps the most wonderfully absurd war on Earth.

Thousands of people arrive from around Spain—and increasingly around the world.

Their mission?

Throw tomatoes at absolutely everybody.

Trucks enter the streets carrying the ammunition. At noon, a signal sounds.

Then all hell breaks loose.

For precisely one hour, approximately 120,000 kilograms—more than 260,000 pounds—of tomatoes fly through the streets. Participants are actually required to squash them before throwing them to reduce the impact.

But how on Earth did this start?

Nobody planned it.

On the last Wednesday of August 1945, young people in Bunol were watching a traditional parade of ‘gigantes y cabezudos’—giant carnival figures with enormous heads.

Some decided they wanted to join.

There was pushing. Someone participating in the parade fell. He became angry.

A fight started.

And, by one of those magnificent accidents upon which history occasionally turns, there happened to be a vegetable stand nearby.

People grabbed tomatoes.

People threw tomatoes.

The police eventually stopped the battle.

That should have been the end of it.

It wasn’t.

The following year, the young people returned with their own tomatoes.

Now that is commitment.

Authorities repeatedly tried to stop the increasingly popular tradition. During the 1950s it was even banned.

The people of Bunol responded magnificently.

In 1957, they organized a funeral.

A procession marched through town accompanied by a band playing funeral music.

Inside the coffin?

A giant tomato.

Popular pressure eventually prevailed and the tomato battle returned.

Today, Tomatina is internationally famous. The battle is limited to around 22,000 participants, and people travel from across the planet to spend an hour being absolutely covered in tomato pulp.

Think about that.

A spontaneous street fight in a little Spanish town became a world-renowned tradition.

Authorities prohibited it.

Residents held a funeral for a tomato.

The tradition survived.

And eighty years later, foreigners cross oceans to participate.

All because somebody in 1945 made one historically consequential mistake:

They turned a vegetable stand into an arsenal of war.

So thank you for the tomatoes, Debbie.

And thank Lynda for growing them.

You can make a salad.

A sandwich.

Perhaps gazpacho—another Spanish culinary jewel.

Or—

Bunol.

Choose wisely.

Yes, I know—you won’t be able to look at tomatoes the same way anymore.

Tomatina craziness. (Photo MA Polo/EPA/Shutterstock).

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