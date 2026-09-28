ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave
Sep 28

Crazy post buddy. I grow tomatoes every year and try to use all of them up. Never thought to throw them at people. Sounds fun.

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5 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
Sep 28

There must be tomato plants sprouting everywhere in the neighborhood.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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