Screen capture from video of antisemitic graffiti found in Sydney, Australia, January 30th, 2025. (Photo: 9News). Discovery of sprayed slogans -including ‘Jew dogs’, ‘Shoot the Jews’ and ‘Jews Are Real Terrorists’- comes day after announcement of apparent bomb plot against Jewish targets amid escalation in antisemitic incidents in Australia, as PM Albanese authorizes more Gazans to resettle in the country.

The brazen attacks on peaceful life in Australia by the pro-Hamas antisemitic violent protestors who -for years now- blocked streets, attacked synagogues and reminded many an Australian of the good days when these people -who clearly don’t belong there but act as if they plan to take over- were not in the land down under. Society was strong, there was peace and stability, democracy had a meaning -unlike nowadays- and Australians stood their ground.

Exchanging comments on Substack about how people were so much better before, fellow Substacker and now friend Peg Forbes mentioned how Australians made a difference historically when they were needed anywhere, remembering her father, who served with the “Tobruk Rats” in the Middle East and many other places during WWII, as opposed to Australians nowadays feeling cornered in their own country by these loud and aggressive foreign newcomers who want to own the place in order to impose their Intifada of sorts and be in command there… while on public welfare, that is.

When she talked about her father serving with the “Tobruk Rats”, I mentioned Australian General Sir Leslie James Morshead -one of the most impressive figures of the 20th century- and I believe our friendship took over right there and then. We exchanged further messages, I asked her for some historical photos, and today I am writing this sort of little monument to her beloved father and to all the great men and women from periods past, who fought like heroes for us and our countries, our Western culture and our freedoms. Remembering them all with pride makes us much better people today, in a world that has gone haywire, since our supposedly democratic governments decided to set our world on fire without even asking us for permission.

Map of the countries participating in World War II (1939-1945).

Although for us Americans, WWII only started on December 7th, 1941, when the naval forces of the Empire of Japan attacked us by surprise at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, most of the world had been at war since the German tanks of the Third Reich had invaded Poland on September 1st, 1939, and both the British Empire and France had declared war on Berlin in response.

The mechanisms set into motion by the European alliances of the moment could not be ignored anywhere politically, militarily, economically and dynastically. Though if you were a young lad in the most remote corners of the British Empire, those developments in Europe were quite far away from your daily dynamics in Calgary, Stanley, Kinshasa, Cape Town, Bombay, Auckland or Brisbane.

Australian General Sir Leslie Morshead conversing with fellow officers during WWII.

When Hitler’s Panzer tanks rolled into Poland in 1939, Colonel Leslie Morshead was already a seasoned military commander and a highly experienced man. An Australian soldier, teacher, businessman, and farmer from Ballarat (Victoria), Leslie Morshead had resigned his teaching position and enlisted right after the Great War broke up in August 1914. He had distinguished himself fighting the Ottomans at Gallipoli and the Germans in France, being both badly injured and highly decorated. A leader as admired by his troops as he was respected by his enemies.

When things started developing the way they did in the summer of 1939, Colonel Morshead already knew he’d be crossing the ocean with his lads to fight for King and Country yet again.

Nearly 1,180 miles north-east of Ballarat (Victoria) is Mackay (Queensland). There in 1910, Edward Brian Harney (always known as Brian) was born. Interestingly enough, Brian’s mother was Emma Morshead, though no relation to Leslie Morshead.

Brian grew up in Dalby (Queensland) and in the 1930s, he moved to Brisbane, where he met wonderful Gleam Irene Norris, whom he married on June 30th, 1938, at the Ann Street Presbyterian Church. Little did Brian and Gleam know that, just 15 months later, WWII would start and rock their lives.

Lieutenant Edward Brian Harney, 7th Australian Infantry Division, 18th Brigade, 2/9 Battalion. (Photo: Peg Forbes).

Just two months after WWII had started in Europe, and the troop mobilization was in full swing across the British Empire, Brian Harney enlisted in Brisbane on November 3rd, 1939. Just a year later, he embarked for the Middle East in December 1940; he was to become one of the ‘Tobruk Rats’, the defenders of this strategic port in Libya. The “Rats of Tobruk” were soldiers of the Australian-led Allied garrison, reinforced by soldiers of the Polish Independent Carpathian Rifle Brigade that held the Libyan port against the German ‘Afrika Corps’ led by Field Marshall Erwin Rommel, during the Siege of Tobruk that went on from April to December 1941.

Mosaic at the foot of the Rats of Tobruk Memorial, Queen's Park, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, bearing the Rats of Tobruk Association insignia.

Brian saw his share of action and fighting in the Middle East before returning to Australia, from where he went on to serve under General Morshead in Papua/New Guinea.

Lieutenant Edward Brian Harney (right) and two other officers of the 7th Australian Infantry Division in Jerusalem in February of 1941, before arriving to Tobruk, barely a month before the German troops laid siege to the port defended by British and Polish troops. (Photo: Peg Forbes).

Brian held his ground beside his fellow Australian and US soldiers at the Battle of Milne Bay, in August-September 1942, against the Japanese Naval Infantry: the first major battle of the war in the Pacific in which Allied troops decisively defeated Japanese land forces. He also fought at the Battle of Buna-Gona, from November 1942 to January 1943, when Australian and US troops fought the Japanese Imperial forces disembarked on Buna, Sanananda and Gona, from where they launched their offensive on Port Moresby. Despite the Allied victory, the resolve and tenacity of the Japanese was unprecedented and had not previously been encountered. It was to mark the desperate nature of fighting that characterized battles for the remainder of the Pacific War. The Allies learnt a number of valuable but costly lessons in the conduct of jungle warfare, with losses in the battle at a rate higher than that even experienced at the Battle of Guadalcanal.

Australian General Leslie Morshead and US Army General Douglas McArthur meet to discuss the operations in the Pacific War theater.

I look at all this, the impressive past feats of our Australian allies and I look at the state of Australia and the US today, and I can only feel that we have let our ancestors down. We should have been far more careful limiting the action of our narcissistic politicians. We should have opposed immigration from countries who despised the goals our parents and grandparents fought for. We should have learnt to appreciate much better the admirable sacrifice in wartime of those who fought for us and who we are betraying today by allowing these foreign hostile hordes to invade us and take over our streets, while they burn our flags and spit on our institutions.

To Substack, my recognition for allowing this amazing interaction between fellow Substackers from all around the world, fostering a bond that is amazing.

To Peg Forbes, my deepest gratitude for sharing with me the story of her family and the photos of her father, whose memory and heroics now we can all share. I hope I haven’t disappointed you.

To the people of Australia, excluding those who so aggressively demonstrate while flying foreign flags, please wake up, remember your ancestors and be proud of your history. Don’t take for granted the majesty and character of your island nation. Defend your identity, your culture and your history. The world needs you defending Western values and freedoms.

From these United States of America starting our new period of revival under President Trump and Vice President Vance, I send you my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition. God bless.

Soldiers of the Second Australian Imperial Force parade in the Middle East in 1942 after the Allied victory at the First Battle of El Alamein.