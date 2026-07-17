I recently watched an interview with actor Andrew McCarthy.

Many readers will remember him as one of the young stars of the 1980s “Brat Pack” generation, appearing in films such as St. Elmo’s Fire and Pretty in Pink.

These days, however, McCarthy seems far more interested in talking about fatherhood, life, and his remarkable journey walking the Camino de Santiago with his son Sam—a journey he describes in his book Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain.

During the interview, McCarthy shared a story that made me laugh.

His son had apparently informed him that Weekend at Bernie’s was, quite literally:

“The stupidest movie of all time.”

It’s hard to argue with the premise.

For those unfamiliar with it, the 1989 comedy follows two young office workers who discover that their boss, Bernie, is dead.

Instead of calling the police and behaving like normal human beings, they spend the entire weekend pretending that the corpse is still alive.

Remarkably, almost everyone around them seems to believe it.

Even writing that synopsis sounds ridiculous.

In fact, it may be one of the most preposterous concepts ever approved by a Hollywood studio.

And yet...

People still love it.

Some consider it one of the funniest comedies ever made.

Others insist it is unbearably stupid.

I find myself somewhere in the middle.

The film is objectively absurd.

But that may also be its secret.

The late 1980s produced countless movies trying desperately to be clever, important, or sophisticated.

Weekend at Bernie’s made no such attempt.

It embraced its ridiculous premise completely.

There was no realism.

No subtle social commentary.

No effort to appear profound.

Just a dead man, two panicked idiots, and ninety minutes of escalating nonsense.

Sometimes that is enough.

In an age when many films seem determined to deliver political messages, moral lessons, or cultural lectures, there is something oddly refreshing about a movie whose sole ambition is to make the audience laugh.

Even if the method is completely ridiculous.

Perhaps that explains why the film has survived.

Not because it is great cinema.

Not because it is intellectually sophisticated.

But because it is memorable.

Thousands of movies have been forgotten since 1989.

People still talk about Weekend at Bernie’s.

That alone says something.

So is it the stupidest movie ever made?

Possibly.

But if people are still debating it nearly forty years later, perhaps stupidity is not always the worst thing a movie can be.

Some say that being forgettable is far worse.

And Weekend at Bernie’s is many things.

Forgettable is not one of them.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.