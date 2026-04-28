One of my very best friends, Don, just died.

He was a US Marine.

He was a State Trooper.

He served overseas with ICITAP and the OSCE.

He was a Welfare Fraud Investigator.

He was many other things.

He was a husband.

A father.

A grandfather.

A biker.

He was the best friend you could imagine.

He was a believer.

Cancer came for him with a vengeance.

It took him fast—

but it did not defeat him.

He was at peace.

Grateful.

Ready.

He was accompanied by his loving wife Tori, by family and friends

until the very last minute—

surrounded by love and gratitude.

Aware that he had touched so many lives.

That he had served his country, his community, his church, and his family with honor.

I held his hand and kissed his head when he was already unconscious.

But I know he heard me when I said:

Thank you, brother.

I love you.

You’re going home to the Father.

We will meet again.

That same morning, I had been at an event where a grieving father—Shane—sang our National Anthem in memory of his son, Joseph.

His rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner made us all cry inside.

Every word sounded as if I had never heard it sung that way before.

So powerful.

So full of love.

So heartbreaking.

As I said goodbye to Don later that day,

Shane’s voice was still singing in my mind.

And I imagined Don smiling—

knocking on Heaven’s door.

He sits now with the Father.

And we must continue the fight here.

For God and country.

For community and family.

For America.

Rest in peace, Jarhead.

Till we meet again.

To Donald J. Lizotte—in loving memory.

Semper fidelis.