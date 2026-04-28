ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
4h

I'm sorry for your loss partner cancer is a sob. It took my mother,it took half my brothers Man hood, it attacked my nieces brain, and it damn near took me. I'm sure God has his arms around him right now and he's at peace. Thank you for sharing this buddy.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
8h

Foreign Local,

Thank you for the beautiful tribute to your brother. He's free of pain, and lives with Jesus.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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