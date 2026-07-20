ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Frederick Kroesen's avatar
Frederick Kroesen
6h

Am Yisrael Chai! Boker tov

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
3h

Not sure whether it is true but as a youngster in Hebrew School I was taught that the shield used by the soldiers in King David's army was six pointed, thus the name Shield of David also used to refer to the six pointed star.

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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