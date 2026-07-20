As a history major, the first thing I associate with the Star of David is not King David.

It is the Holocaust.

The yellow stars.

The ghettos.

The concentration camps.

The faces.

Those painful images haunt anyone who has seen them.

For millions of people, the six-pointed star became inseparable from one of humanity’s darkest chapters.

Yet the story of the Star of David is far older—and far more complex—than most people realize.

The first surprise is that the Star of David is not mentioned in the Bible.

Neither the Old Testament nor the New Testament describe the famous six-pointed symbol that today appears on Israel’s flag and is recognized around the world as an emblem of Judaism.

In fact, historians still debate exactly when and how the symbol became associated with the Jewish people.

The hexagram itself appeared in many cultures long before it became a Jewish symbol.

Variations of the six-pointed star can be found in Christian, Islamic, and even purely decorative contexts throughout history.

Its adoption by Jewish communities was gradual.

By the Middle Ages, Jewish mystics and scholars were increasingly using it.

By the 17th century, it appeared on synagogues, manuscripts, and tombstones across parts of Europe.

By the 19th century, it had become one of the most recognizable symbols of Jewish identity.

Then came the Holocaust.

The Nazis forced Jews across occupied Europe to wear yellow stars identifying them for discrimination, deportation, and ultimately extermination.

A symbol that had represented faith and identity became a tool of persecution.

Yet history often contains ironies.

The Nazis intended the star to isolate and humiliate Jews.

Instead, they helped cement its place as a symbol of Jewish endurance.

When Israel was reestablished in 1948, the Star of David occupied the center of the nation’s new flag.

The symbol Nazis expected to disappear with millions of Jews survived.

The regime that tried to destroy the people carrying it did not.

God always protects His people.

There is another fascinating chapter in the story.

Many people have heard the famous tale that King Christian X of Denmark wore a Star of David in solidarity with Danish Jews during the German occupation.

The story endured because it expressed a deep truth about Danish resistance to anti-Semitism and the remarkable efforts made to help Danish Jews escape Nazi persecution.

Symbols like the Star of David are powerful not because of where they begin.

They are powerful because of what people experience while carrying them.

God uses stars in Scripture to bless, illuminate and guide His people.

And although the Star of David’s exact origins remain uncertain.

It’s clear that after centuries of Jewish history—and especially after the Holocaust—it became one of the most recognizable symbols on Earth.

Not because someone decreed it.

But because God did.

And perhaps that is the most fascinating lesson of all.

Am Yisrael Chai!

HM King Christian X of Denmark and his horse Rolf on one of his daily rides through the streets of Copenhagen, defying Nazi occupation.

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