Romanian Naval Forces frigate F-221 Regele Ferdinand with a Romanian-built IAR 330 Puma Naval helicopter. The helicopter descends from a French design whose industrial lineage today forms part of Airbus.

I haven’t stopped thinking about that landlocked Czech warship.

In July, I wrote in ForeignLocal about the Czech Republic looking toward the Strait of Hormuz despite possessing neither a coastline nor a Navy.

I ended with a simple thought:

The obstacle is rarely geography. More often, it is political will.

So let’s give the Czechs a sea.

In Romania.

Romania has the Black Sea, the port of Constanta, a Navy, experienced sailors and shipyards capable of building military vessels.

Czechia has an impressive defense industry.

And Slovakia?

Bring them aboard too.

Imagine the three European Nations developing The Shared Frigate.

Build her in Romania. Install Czech and Slovak equipment wherever practical. Romania provides the core naval expertise. Czech and Slovak personnel train alongside Romanian sailors. Detachments of Marines from all three countries operate together.

Why couldn’t Slovakia develop naval helicopter crews for her?

Share the development costs.

Share the operating costs.

Share the crews.

Share the pride.

This isn’t as fanciful as it sounds. All three are NATO allies. Their defense industries already cooperate internationally. What we’re talking about is taking cooperation one imaginative step further.

Design and build a modern frigate around drones, helicopters, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, mine-clearing and NATO interoperability.

Then sail her.

The Black Sea. The Mediterranean. The Red Sea.

Hormuz.

I recently wrote another ForeignLocal piece called When Even One Ship Counts.

Because sometimes one ship really does count.

Imagine the message arriving at the White House:

You asked your European allies to do more.

We did.

Not another declaration.

Not another summit.

A truly versatile warship.

A Romanian-built frigate sailing alongside the US Navy, jointly supported by Central European NATO allies Czechia and Slovakia—both without a coastline.

And something else would happen.

Romanian children would see what their shipyards built.

Czech children would see what their engineers developed.

Slovak children might watch Slovak helicopter crews landing aboard a frigate thousands of miles from home.

Capability becomes visible.

Visible capability creates confidence.

Confidence creates ambition.

And ambition creates the next capability.

Perhaps one Shared Frigate becomes two.

Perhaps the design finds export customers.

Perhaps another Shared Frigate someday belongs to NATO allies Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia.

Three relatively small NATO Nations would discover that sharing costs doesn’t require giving away sovereignty or ambition.

They simply accomplish together what would be harder separately.

And someday The Shared Frigate could sail through the Strait of Hormuz on a US-led mission.

Romania aboard.

Czechia aboard.

Slovakia aboard.

And larger European countries—with larger navies and frigates of their own—that chose not to stand beside America when it needed them might suddenly look very small indeed.

There would be a beautiful historical irony too.

Czechs and Slovaks once served at sea under the jack of the Austro-Hungarian Imperial Navy.

More than a century later, two landlocked Nations could reach the sea again—this time as free Nations, through an alliance they chose for themselves.

The obstacle was never geography.

It never truly is.

Slovak Air Force UH-60M Black Hawk. Today it flies from land. Why not train its crews to fly from the Shared Frigate tomorrow?

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