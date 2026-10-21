ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
6d

Will those nationalities work together? If so a grand idea. Although turkey is a nato member I would not want to work with a Muzzie. Let me rephrase that, I will not affiliate with one

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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Dave
5d

This would be a great idea if they would do it.Do you know much about their history meaning could they work together?

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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