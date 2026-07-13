ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
3h

Oh my goodness the cultural appropriation which took place 😉

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
26m

Interesting. Where do you find all this historical detail?

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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