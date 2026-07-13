Yesterday I wrote about Spanish Crown Princess Leonor’s Paratrooper badge.

I argued that it was not merely a piece of metal.

It was a symbol of duty.

A symbol of preparation.

And a symbol of a monarchy adapting to the demands of a changing world without abandoning its traditions.

What I did not mention at the time was that the badge itself has a story every bit as fascinating as the Crown Princess wearing it.

The insignia is known in Spain as the Rokiski—a Polish sounding term.

Today it is worn by members of the Spanish Armed Forces who have completed Paratrooper training.

Crown Princess Leonor earned the right to wear it after successfully completing this demanding military parachuting course.

Yet the origins of the badge take us on an unexpected journey across Europe and beyond.

The story begins in 1913.

Spain’s young military aviation service needed an emblem.

A group of officers gathered to discuss possible designs.

Among those present was Prince Alfonso of Orleans and Bourbon, one of Spain’s pioneering military aviators—and cousin of Spanish King Alfonso XIII.

His wife was Princess Beatrice of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha—pictured above—a granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

British, German, Spanish and French royalty had unexpectedly entered the story of Spanish military aviation.

Princess Beatrice was fascinated by ancient Egypt and possessed considerable artistic talent.

During the discussion, she sketched a winged emblem centered on a red disk.

Her design was inspired by ancient Egyptian symbolism, particularly the Eye of Ra and the wings of Horus, images associated with protection and often placed at the entrances of temples and tombs.

Her proposal was accepted.

The emblem became the symbol of Spanish military aviation—one of the earliest military aviation branches in the world.

Then it went from paper to metal.

The first example was crafted before WWI by the famous Ansorena Jewelry House in Madrid and presented to HM King Alfonso XIII.

Yet the story was not finished.

Decades later, the insignia became associated with the goldsmith Jose Luis Rokiski, whose surname was inherited from a Polish ancestor who had arrived in Spain in the 19th century and fought in the Spanish wars of the time.

The badges crafted in his workshop were stamped with his brand “Rokiski”, and over time, Spanish military aviators began referring to the insignia simply as “the Rokiski.”

And that is the name that endured—how it is referred to in Spain still today.

Think about what that means.

The badge worn in 2026 by Spain’s future Queen was inspired by ancient Egypt.

Designed by a British-German Princess, married to a Spanish-French Prince.

Created for the Spanish military aviation.

Named after a jeweler family of Polish origin.

And earned through modern Paratrooper training.

History rarely travels in straight lines.

Sometimes it travels through dynasties, wars, migrations, and centuries before ending up on a royal military uniform.

Crown Princess Leonor’s Paratrooper badge is still a symbol of duty and preparation.

But it is also something else.

A reminder that behind even the smallest details, extraordinary stories are often waiting to be discovered.

ForeignLocal is delighted to bring them to you.

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