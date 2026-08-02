ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
5h

Sad to see leaders of foreign nations fall under the spell of demon spawned Jew hatred.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
7h

What a history lesson

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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