For decades, naval power meant one thing:

Aircraft carriers.

Destroyers.

Submarines.

Big platforms.

Big crews.

Big costs.

But that model is changing.

Quietly.

And quickly.

While attention remains fixed on traditional fleets, a new type of vessel is emerging:

The drone carrier.

The ‘TCG Anadolu’—of the Turkish Navy—commissioned in 2023, is the first NATO ship dedicated to operate unmanned aerial systems from a full flight deck, as shown above.

Not as an add-on.

As its core mission.

Spanish and Turkish technology looking into the future of warfare.

But here is what most people are missing.

Now, the ‘NRP D. Joao II’ of the Portuguese Navy—pictured bellow—follows.

A modular platform built to deploy drones across air, surface, and underwater domains. Built by a Dutch company at a Romanian shipyard for the Portuguese Navy.

Fewer crew.

Lower cost.

Greater flexibility.

A different philosophy of war.

And notice something else.

This shift is not being led by the traditional European powers.

Not France.

Not the United Kingdom.

Not Germany.

Not even us…

It is being driven by countries willing to adapt faster.

That matters.

Because the future of naval power is not just about projection.

It is about persistence.

Coverage.

Scale.

Drone carriers strategically extend reach without exposing large crews.

They adapt quickly.

They multiply capability.

And in a world where alliances are proving less reliable, American capability must become independent.

The question is no longer whether this shift is happening.

It is who is moving fast enough to adapt.

And who is not.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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