Left to right: Crown Princess Leonor, HM King Felipe VI of Spain, HM Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia. The King and Crown Princess both wear the Spanish Navy uniform.

Monarchies are often criticized as relics of the past.

Yet there is something undeniably modern about Spain’s future Queen.

In May 2026, Crown Princess Leonor attended Spain’s Armed Forces Day parade wearing the uniform of the Spanish Air and Space Force.

Among her decorations was a distinction no Queen of Spain has ever worn before—the Paratrooper badge.

At first glance, it may seem like a small detail.

It is not.

The badge signifies that Leonor successfully completed military parachute training—something neither her father, King Felipe VI, nor her grandfather, King Juan Carlos I, achieved during their own military education.

But the badge is only part of a much larger story.

Over the last three years, the Princess of Asturias—the official title of the Crown Princess—has undergone military training with all three branches of Spain’s Armed Forces.

She began with the Army.

Continued with the Navy, including service aboard the training ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano.

And is now completing her final year at the Air and Space Force Academy.

By the time she ascends the throne, she will have received a level of military preparation unprecedented among Spain’s past queens.

She has even flown a Spanish Air Force aircraft herself—no Queen of Spain before her ever did.

That fact alone illustrates how dramatically the preparation of future monarchs has evolved.

Five centuries ago, a future ruler learned horsemanship.

A century ago, a future ruler might have learned to drive an automobile.

Today, Spain’s future queen flies military aircraft, sails aboard naval training vessels, trains with fellow soldiers, and earns qualifications through her own effort.

The Crown remains ancient—the preparation evolves.

History and modernity rarely appear in the same uniform.

Yet there stood Leonor: heir to one of Europe’s oldest monarchies, wearing the insignia of the Golden Fleece—the prestigious order of chivalry founded in 1429—while displaying a Paratrooper badge earned through 21st-century military training.

The contrast is remarkable.

Princess Leonor is a descendant of Queen Victoria and linked through family ties to the royal houses of Britain, Greece, and Denmark.

She is also heir to a monarchy whose history stretches back centuries.

Yet she belongs unmistakably to her own generation.

Many monarchs throughout history inherited military titles—Leonor appears determined to earn military credentials of her own.

That may ultimately be the significance of the Paratrooper badge. It is not merely a piece of metal. It is a symbol.

A symbol of duty. A symbol of preparation.

And a symbol of a monarchy adapting to the demands of a changing world without abandoning its traditions.

The future Queen of Spain may one day wear a crown.

But she will also be remembered as the first Queen in Spanish history who jumped from a military aircraft—and flew one herself.

Truly historic.

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