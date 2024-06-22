Blown up cars of a ‘Norfolk and Southern’ freight train that derailed on February 3, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. The fire creating the toxic black cloud that affected over 16 states was still burning for days, polluting the air, the water, the earth, the rivers, the people, the animals, the DNA of rural America. In the most heartbreaking fashion, the Biden administration and the US mainstream media could not have shown any less concern. Just like US Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) laughing at the news coverage of the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in NYC by an illegal immigrant in June 2024, the US coastal elites showed total disdain for the lives of the ‘deplorables’ affected by the East Palestine tragedy a year earlier and ever since. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press).

“What is “populism”? It’s what the elites call “democracy” when they don’t get their way.”

Alexander Scipio. "Populism. Democracy. Elites taking their ball and going home. Buh Bye!"

“Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, and nearby areas in Pennsylvania harmed by the Norfolk Southern train disaster say a new $310 million settlement announced by the Biden administration on May 23, 2024, will not meet their communities’ most urgent needs, like access to health care for chronic conditions that emerged after the derailment.”

Kiley Bense, Inside Climate News, June 10, 2024.

Since 2022, the Biden administration has devoted to Ukraine more time, interest and resources than to any single pressing issue affecting Americans and the USA.

Add to that the intense efforts of the Biden White House to increase the proxy war with Putin’s Russia, to rehabilitate the regime of the Ayatollahs in Iran, to save and protect Hamas as a key player in the Middle East, to revitalize the communication with the Taliban in Afghanistan, to destabilize PM Netanyahu in Israel, to align itself with the worst regimes in the UN, to improve relations with the Maduro regime in Venezuela and the Castro regime in Cuba, to guarantee that Sweden and Finland joined NATO, to have both the EU and the Council of Europe accepting Kosovo as an independent state joining these two organizations, to derail good neighborly relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, to destabilize President Bukele in El Salvador and President Milei in Argentina, to strengthen Albanian PM Edi Rama in Europe, to assert global elite control over mainstream media world wide, to destabilize President Vucic in Serbia, to strengthen President Lula in Brazil, to accelerate the process of de-dollarization of the world economy, to fund and push gender mutilation on minors and the most surrealist LGBTQ+ agendas worldwide, to destabilize the government of Georgia in the Caucasus, to foster the largest migrations from South America, Africa and Asia to Europe and North America ever seen in history, and to accelerate control of the international order by the Davos World Economic Forum crew, while subordinating US interests to those of Communist China, and the period 2021-2024 turns into one of the most complicated ones to explain and understand in US history.

Nothing illustrates this better than the February 3rd, 2023, tragedy in East Palestine (Ohio) and the breathtaking lack of interest and involvement of the Biden administration, embodied by the supremely incompetent 19th United States Secretary of Transportation, Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg, a proud graduate from both Oxford and Harvard and the first openly gay cabinet member in American history, as endlessly emphasized by the mainstream media. Ain’t that a blast?

On February 3rd, 2023, two years already into the disastrous Biden presidency, 38 cars of a ‘Norfolk Southern’ freight train carrying extremely hazardous materials derailed -apparently due to the poorly maintained railway infrastructure- in East Palestine, Ohio, the 7th most populated state in the US. The experts dispatched by Pete Buttigieg’s DOT decided the best course of action was to blow up the cars and release the deadly toxic black cloud that American authorities and media so decidedly ignored right afterwards, in order to focus on someone else’s problems somewhere else in the world. I can’t hardly imagine a more un-American attitude than that.

Decades of poor management and lack of investment have made the infrastructure situation in the US insufferable, untenable, unbecoming the world's biggest economy. With a GDP of 25.44 trillion dollars, the USA was in February 2023, by far, the world's largest economy, but after $ billions and billions of US taxpayers' funds wasted in everyone else's problems in the whole wide world, the general infrastructure situation in America today reminds me of the one in Western Europe in the early 1990s. The untold hundreds of billions of US taxpayers' dollars spent in all the abovementioned scenarios could have been much better spent in rebuilding America's embarrassingly outdated basic infrastructure, thus helping to improve the lives of so many people here.

Though that wouldn't be quite so profitable to the glorious bipartisan DC Swamp, the corrupting lobby groups and the military industrial complex, which for years have been multiplying their wealth, thanks to the myriad of foreign hoaxes diverting Americans’ attention and resources away from the much needed national infrastructure improvements, among the many other issues we so desperately need to address at home.

Since 2023, East Palestine (Ohio) is the symbol of America's elite and political class' most savage utter disrespect for everyday Americans. The most resounding middle finger given by the elites to the very people who embody our Nation, choked to death -together with the surrounding animals and the environment- by the devastating amounts of poisonous Vinyl Chloride released into the air and water after the “experts” -who exactly?- decided to blow up the derailed cars and release Armageddon in the heart of rural America. A mind-blowing slap and disregard of the needs of We the People, the likes of which had never been seen before in 21st century America on such a scale.

Biden’s environmental record shows how hypocritical the Woke elites in power are. Much like East Palestine, Ohio, Germany was also shocked in September 2022 when US and Norwegian military personnel reportedly blew up the ‘Nord Stream 2’ natural-gas-pipeline in what would be the gravest attack between NATO allies in history, resulting in the worst release of methane gas into the atmosphere ever, all in a Machiavellian effort by the Biden administration to cut the energy supply from Russia to the EU. Not bad for those who attacked Trump as a danger to the environment, right?

It’s undeniable: the East Palestine tragedy epitomizes the total collapse of a standard operational system that cannot be tolerated a single day more because it is badly BROKEN. We cannot continue a day more without adult supervision, without real professionals and without true patriots in charge of dealing with the most pressing dramas and challenges America’s elites have been sweeping under the rug for so long.

The Biden administration repeatedly ignored calls for a Federal disaster declaration that would have allowed Ohio to use federal funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to perform environmental testing to determine the full extent and result of the East Palestine disaster. And as another proof of the current administration’s priorities, the White House just announced in June 2024 that it will delay the delivery of hundreds of air defense interceptors to friendly countries and redirect them to Ukraine, showing Biden’s commitment to give Ukraine all what it needs for the next 16 months. This will cost US taxpayers’ a lot more than the $310 million allocated by the Biden administration in May 2024 to deal with the East Palestine tragedy, ignoring that this amount will not even meet the affected neighbors’ most urgent needs, like access to health care for chronic conditions that emerged after the derailment.

President Biden didn’t even set foot in East Palestine (Ohio) until more than a year after the toxic nuking of rural America, on February 19th, 2024. Just as a comparison, Joe Biden landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on October 18, 2023, just 11 days after the terrorist savage attacks led by Hamas against the innocent Israeli civilians massacred on October 7th, a date that shall live forever in infamy.

Can your brain process that? President Biden flew to Israel just 11 days after the October 7th attacks, but it took him more than a year to set foot in East Palestine (Ohio). It is absolutely heartbreaking, unbearable, unacceptable.

Guess who cared for the people affected by the tragedy in East Palestine? Yep, Orange Man did. He was there, breathing the same air as the Americans in East Palestine, Ohio, just 19 days after this disgusting man-made tragedy occurred: an atomic-bomb-explosion of sorts, the effects of which shall sadly continue to affect the lives of far too many fellow Americans in more than 16 states for years and years. Donald Trump was there, with the people, telling them “you are not alone”, reminding the Biden White House that their lack of reaction was the worst of all undeserved betrayals.

President Trump addresses the media surrounded by local, county and state authorities in East Palestine (Ohio) on February 22nd, 2023. (Photo: Getty images).

The biggest betrayal of all -in my eyes- was to see how fast the Biden administration and the mainstream media decided to redirect the public’s attention to million other much less relevant events nationally and abroad. The indifference and the disregard for the lives and livelihoods of our fellow Americans, not only in East Palestine (Ohio) but in countless other towns and counties over more than 16 states affected by the toxic cloud, was in fact the most uncontestable proof that pretending to care about the world when you don't care about your own country is demented, absurd, nauseating. It is alas the essence of Woke Washington DC since 2021.

In the wake of the massive pro-Hamas protests shaking America and the West, when young Americans, who could hardly pinpoint the Middle East on a map of the world, marched in support of Hamas and waving Palestinian flags, forever tainted with the blood of the innocents so savagely slaughtered on October 7th, I look at the world and shout as loudly as possible, in my heart and mind, that the only Palestine I care about is in Ohio!

It’s time to end this madness embodied by the Biden administration and its whole diabolic chorus of Woke narcissists. It’s definitely time to put America First again! Forever!