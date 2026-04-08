ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
3h

Totally agree with the momentum thing. One big difference is there’s only one TRUMP…Iran has no cards they just have to realize this…when and if they do the healing can begin…the planet needs to destroy the cancer of the left…it really comes down to GOOD over evil.

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Mary Sholl's avatar
Mary Sholl
3h

Except in this case your analysis is a bit off: China actually helped with the ceasefire. Trump is not your usual limp you know what leader and he's currently got everyone exactly where he wants. They can manuver all they like - he plays 4D chess better than any of them. He started this plan last January - dreamed it up while he was being tortured with lawfare for four years - he's got a plan and only he and a very few limited others know what it is. Watch and let him do his thing. Before this is over he'll get Greenland also. Your conventional wiisdom notwithstanding....

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