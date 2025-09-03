Kaiser Wilhelm II of House Hohenzollern and former US President Theodore Roosevelt at the 1910 military maneuvers near German imperial capital Berlin.

In May 1910, former US President Theodore Roosevelt visited Berlin and met Kaiser Wilhelm II. It was a meeting between two towering personalities of the age: Roosevelt, the vigorous American reformer and global thinker fresh from his presidency, and Wilhelm, the mercurial German emperor determined to secure his nation’s “place in the sun.” According to reports, Roosevelt warned the Kaiser bluntly that a war with Britain would be disastrous. Wilhelm, however, dismissed the warning, convinced that Germany’s destiny lay in naval rivalry with the British Empire and in the pursuit of global prestige.

That exchange, overshadowed at the time by courtly ceremony, may have been one of the most consequential missed opportunities of modern history. Four years later, the First World War engulfed Europe, setting in motion a chain of devastation that would define the entire twentieth century and the whole world ever since.

Germany’s Latecomer Colonial Ambitions

The roots of this encounter lay in Germany’s troubled relationship with colonialism. In the 1870s, under Otto von Bismarck, Germany had remained cautious about formal colonial expansion. Bismarck believed colonies were expensive distractions; instead, he favored “informal empire,” in which German companies traded profitably without the burden of administration. Yet public opinion in Germany increasingly clamored for colonies, fueled by nationalist organizations like the German Colonial Society.

By the 1880s and 1890s, under Wilhelm’s reign, Germany embraced a far more assertive policy. Chancellor Bernhard von Bulow articulated the idea of Weltpolitik — a global policy through which Germany would secure colonies, expand its navy, and demand recognition as a world power. Wilhelm himself lamented that Germany was a “latecomer” to empire, forced to snatch whatever scraps remained after Britain and France had carved up Africa and Asia.

The German Empire purchased the Northern Mariana Islands from the Kingdom of Spain in 1899, after the American-Spanish War of 1898. Germany became the Colonial Power there from 1899 until 1914, when the islands were conquered by the Empire of Japan at the start of WWI. This was a Spanish coin minted in 1897, in use at the Northern Mariana Islands during the Spanish period (1521-1899), showing child King Alfonso XIII. His mother, Maria Christina of Habsburg-Lorraine was the Queen Regent of Spain while the King was a minor. The new German administration acquiring the islands in 1899 simply minted a new seal on top of the Spanish coins saying ‘W.II. Kaiser 1899’, referencing Wilhelm II Emperor of Germany. The United States conquered the islands from Japan in 1944, in WWII. Today the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is an unincorporated territory of the United States consisting of 14 islands in the northwestern Pacific Ocean.

Colonialism, for Wilhelm, was not merely about resources; it was about prestige and national survival. He believed Germany was locked in a Darwinian struggle among nations. To lack colonies was to lack greatness. It was this hunger that placed Germany on a collision course with Britain, the unrivaled maritime empire of the age.

Roosevelt and the Kaiser

Theodore Roosevelt was uniquely placed to see the danger. He had himself been an advocate of naval power — inspired by Alfred Thayer Mahan’s writings — and as president had built up the US Navy, in line with the conclusions of his own book “The Naval War of 1812”, published in 1882. But Roosevelt also believed in balance and prudence. By 1910, he had witnessed both the promise and peril of great-power rivalry.

When he met Wilhelm in Berlin, Roosevelt did not mince words. He warned the Kaiser that seeking confrontation with Britain, the world’s greatest naval and colonial power, would be catastrophic for Germany. Roosevelt was no pacifist — he was a soldier, hunter, and imperialist in his own right. But he had the clarity to see that Germany, hemmed in on the continent and late to the colonial game, could only harm itself -and the world- by provoking Britain.

Wilhelm, however, could not be swayed. His naval expansion — epitomized by the construction of massive Dreadnought-class battleships — had already triggered an arms race with Britain. The Kaiser’s temperament, prone to vanity and rashness, made him unlikely to heed Roosevelt’s sober counsel.

The War That Followed

Four years later, the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary in Sarajevo in 1914 provided the spark for a war that Germany might have helped to contain. Instead, Wilhelm and his generals chose escalation, calculating that Germany could defeat France quickly before Russia mobilized. Britain, bound by treaty and fearful of German domination of Europe, had no other choice but to enter the war.

The result was slaughter on a scale never before seen. From 1914 to 1918, millions of lives were lost in trench warfare, artillery bombardments, and poison gas attacks. The war destroyed empires: the Austro-Hungarian, the Ottoman, the Russian, and eventually the German itself. By its end, Europe was in ruins and the world’s colonial map had entirely changed.

The Consequences of Ignoring Roosevelt

The consequences of Wilhelm’s failure to heed Roosevelt were profound and they are in part still felt today, 111 years after the Great War started.

Germany’s defeat in WWI led to the humiliating Treaty of Versailles in 1919. Burdened with reparations and stripped of colonies, the German people seethed with resentment. This humiliation created fertile ground for Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party’s rise.

The strains of total war shattered the Russian Empire, allowing Lenin and the Bolsheviks to seize power. Communism, once a fringe ideology, became a global force of evil.

Austria-Hungary disintegrated into unstable successor states. The Ottoman Empire was carved up, creating artificial borders in the Middle East that remain sources of tension today.

And our United States of America, initially reluctant, emerged from the war with unmatched economic strength and a modernized military. Though it retreated into isolationism, the Great War had set the stage for the US to become a global superpower in the 20th century.

All of these developments flowed directly from the First World War — the war Roosevelt had warned Wilhelm to avoid. The war Wilhelm had failed to consider in all its impactful complexity, carnage and drama.

A World Without the War?

Had the Kaiser listened, the 20th century might have unfolded very differently. Without WWI, the Versailles humiliation would never have occurred, removing the chief grievance exploited by Hitler and the Nazis.

Russia’s Tsarist Empire might have reformed gradually, sparing the world the rise of Soviet communism, the Cold War and the evolving Woke nightmare in the 21st century.

The Middle East might have evolved differently, with an Israel respected by its Arab neighbors, without the Soviet politicization of the Palestine cause to ensure constant conflict to erode the West in the region.

The United States might have remained a great power among equals, rather than vaulting prematurely into global dominance.

The Left’s natural children -Fascism and Communism- and the ideological battles that scarred the following century, might never have arisen at all.

The Choice That Shaped the Century

It is rare in history to pinpoint a single moment when a different decision could have changed everything. Yet the 1910 meeting between Roosevelt and Wilhelm comes close. The Kaiser’s vanity and ambition prevented him from seeing the wisdom in Roosevelt’s warning. In choosing confrontation over caution, he helped set the world on a path to unparalleled destruction.

The world we inhabit in 2025 is, in no small measure, the world made by the Kaiser’s refusal to listen. Roosevelt’s words, had they been taken seriously, might have spared humanity the bloodiest century in history.