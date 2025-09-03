ForeignLocal

Les Vitailles
5h

The other, earlier point was the alliance between France and Russia in 1895, which made it possible for France to even contemplate going to war with Germany after its defeat in the Franco-Prussian War.

That Republican France, the only non-monarchical country in Europe could ally itself with Russia, the most retrograde country in Europe, was a miracle of diplomatic ineptitude in which Kaiser Wilhelm II played a large part.

It's wonderfully recounted in George Kennan's The Fateful Alliance (yes, it's that George Kennan, who developed the policy of containment in the Cold War).

FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
16h

I had never heard of Roosevelt’s warning to Kaiser Wilhelm. Fascinating!

