From the Brussels sprouts to the Belgian Knight-King to the Adrian helmet to the Harlem Hellfighters, history and life lead us constantly through a labyrinth of unknowns that turn knowledge into fascination… and patriotic gratitude.

One of those fascinating discoveries for me was Lieutenant James Reese Europe.

Born in Mobile (Alabama) in 1880, Europe would become one of the most influential Black American musicians of the early 20th century—so influential that pianist Eubie Blake later called him:

“the Martin Luther King of music.”

Long before jazz conquered the world, James Reese Europe was already reshaping American music itself.

After moving to New York City, he organized the Clef Club, a pioneering organization for Black American musicians at a time when segregation dominated much of American society. In 1912, Europe and his orchestra made history at Carnegie Hall, introducing many white elite audiences to Black American music for the very first time.

This was not yet modern jazz as later generations would know it.

But it was something revolutionary:

proto-jazz,

ragtime,

spirituals,

syncopation,

and distinctly Black American musical traditions beginning to break through into mainstream American cultural life.

Europe himself openly rejected the idea that Black musicians should merely imitate European styles.

“We colored people have our own music,” he declared.

“It’s the product of our souls.”

Then came World War I.

Europe obtained a commission as a Lieutenant in the 369th Infantry Regiment—the legendary Harlem Hellfighters—and became both a combat officer and director of the regimental band.

Like the Hellfighters themselves, Europe’s men were attached to the French Army after parts of the segregated American military establishment refused to fully integrate Black combat troops into the American Expeditionary Forces.

The Harlem Hellfighters would spend 191 days in combat—more than almost any other American unit in the war.

And alongside artillery fire, machine guns, gas attacks, and trench warfare, Lieutenant James Reese Europe carried something else into Europe:

American music.

Wearing their Adrian helmets, Europe’s regimental band toured France during the war and introduced countless Europeans to syncopated Black American music for the very first time. Many historians consider those performances crucial in planting the seeds for jazz’s later explosion across Europe.

In many ways, James Reese Europe was not merely entertaining audiences in the Old Continent.

He was exporting part of America’s soul.

Tragically, after surviving the war itself, Europe was murdered in 1919 by one of his own musicians after a backstage altercation in Boston. He was only 39 years old.

At the time of his death, he was perhaps the most famous Black bandleader in America. Thousands attended his funeral in New York.

He became the first Black American honored with a public funeral in the city—he now rests at Arlington National Cemetery.

And somehow, through Brussels sprouts, Belgium, Adrian helmets, Saint-Mihiel, the Harlem Hellfighters, and my own wedding beside a WWI captured German field howitzer in New Hampshire, I eventually discovered his story too.

History works into our lives that way sometimes.

Quietly connecting forgotten Americans across generations—until curiosity finally brings them back to life.

Harlem Hellfighters carry James Reese Europe’s US flag-wrapped coffin during his funeral procession in NYC, before being buried at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia.

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