ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
19h

We're playing on different teams. Europe can fend for itself. Trump's focus is on the Western Hemisphere.

Reply
Share
5 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture