Spanish young girls dressed as ‘Falleras’ in Valencia during the ‘Fallas’ yearly celebration. The tradition has been ongoing since the 17th century—though the modern form of the festival, as we know it today, developed mainly in the 20th century.

In August 2026, New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul visited a mosque wearing a black headscarf.

A gesture of respect for Islamic religious customs.

But travel across the Atlantic to Spain, and the picture becomes rather different.

Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez did not attend the Catholic funeral for the 69 victims of the recent railway disaster—which many say was caused by the incompetence and lack of investments by his government—because it was a Catholic ceremony, he said.

The funeral ceremony, held on November 10th at Toledo Cathedral, was attended by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Sanchez sent members of his government instead—like he did to the funeral of the first massive train accident this summer in Spain.

A Western Prime Minister may not be religious. He may even dislike the Catholic Church.

But when an entire country—which is majorily Catholic—mourns, shouldn’t its Prime Minister be empathetic enough to enter a cathedral and stand alongside grieving families?

Respect doesn’t require conversion.

And then there’s Valencia.

Every year, the historic ‘Fallas’ celebrations fill the streets with extraordinary traditional costumes, music, flowers, and festivities.

Women wear elaborate dresses, magnificent hairstyles, and, on certain ceremonial occasions, traditional mantillas.

These garments are part of Spain’s Catholic cultural inheritance.

Yet in March 2026, Socialist deputy Xelo Angulo invoked those traditional head coverings during a parliamentary debate about banning the Islamic burka and niqab in public spaces.

Her argument was that ‘falleras’ also cover their hair.

Really?

A Spanish woman voluntarily wearing a traditional mantilla during a religious procession is comparable to the full-body and facial coverings required of women in some Islamic societies?

The comparison overlooks the difference between cultural tradition, individual religious choice, and coercion imposed on women.

And it raises a larger question.

Why do Leftist politicians appear so eager to defend Islamic customs that they diminish the significance of their own country’s traditions?

Why do Leftist politicians who can’t define what a woman is talk about women’s rights?

Why do Leftist politicians who talk about women’s rights entirely forget such notion when referring to Islam’s treatment of women—including female genital mutilation?

Why so many contradictions?

Shouldn’t we show particular respect for the religious traditions our own Western countries have professed for centuries? The traditions that helped establish the moral, cultural, and institutional foundations of Western civilization?

Christianity isn’t an embarrassing relic that Europe and America must apologize for.

It is an essential part of what made us what we are.

And respecting Islam should never require us to diminish Christianity, ridicule our traditions, or pretend that a Valencian ‘fallera’ and a woman compelled to wear a hijab represent a comparable cultural reality.

If today’s Leftist political leaders cannot distinguish between respect and submission, where will they draw the line tomorrow?

We should consider this seriously—as more Muslims occupy political positions in America.

A society that forgets its own traditions cannot expect newcomers to respect them.

Newcomers who don’t respect our traditions and laws—like the Muslim poll worker in Michigan telling an undercover reporter in Arabic that he could vote despite being illegally in the country—don’t strengthen America, they erase it.

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