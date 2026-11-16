ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
5h

We were told by Jesus himself this would happen. It doesn't mean we don't resist but it isn't unexpected

Reply
Share
Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
4h

"Cults of a feather flock together"

So why are leftists and Islamists drawn to one another and exclude Christianity as an adversarial force?

Its a matter of how the cults view the individual vs "the collective"

The statist, hivist leftists negate the individual as simply an appendage of the hive, the state, a drone to service the queen. The individual is totally subservient to the state and an "equal" member of the collective, sharing in the fruits of others labor as redistributed by the state power structure - the "party" 1%

The end state is the Socialist/Communist nirvana, envisioned by Marx as a global governance model. Its attributes are secularism, relativism, hedonism, consequentialism and nihilism.

The Islamist cult views the hivist UMMAH and the religious state as the locus of power and minimizes the individual into a collective force to project Islam to total global dominance. They serve the Imams and Mullahs who speak with and for Allah as the legitimate representative of the Prophet Mohammed. Again the individual is subservient to the collective and are to blindly follow the orders of the virtual state, the UMMAH. It is a governance model posing as a religion.

While Christianity views its adherents as a collective "flock", it respects the "individual" as endowed with Gods grace in his/her own right with "free will and choice", not a drone. The source of power is the individuals' relationship with the creator, and their choice, therefore it is anathema to the hive models.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.