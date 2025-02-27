“In politics, appearance matters more than truth.” - Robin Hobb, “Ship of Destiny”.

Years ago, Western politics were officially turned by the NeoCon into a charade, a performance of sorts, in which a never-ending list of weak politicians, who never got to solve their own citizens’ problems at home, used any international crisis, event or issue to hide their own misery behind it and show the world how morally superior they are.

The pathetic photo above shows a collection worth studying of these useless leaders doing theatrics to hide the truth. They all gathered on February 24th, 2025, around dictator Zelenskyy and his wife, in the center of Kiev, pretending they were sort of praying together in a solemn moment, “marking the 3 years of the Russian unprovoked invasion of peaceful Ukraine”.

From left to right, the list is glorious but miserable: full of contradictions, betrayals to their own constituents, and false grandstanding.

The first one is no other than OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu (from Turkey). I know this international organization very well. I worked for it more than 10 years in several countries. I remember well that the armed clashes in Ukraine -the armed conflict ignored by most of the world back then- started actually in 2014, after the illegitimate Ukrainian authorities in Kiev started bombarding the ethnic Russian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the East of the country. That went on for 8 years, with thousands and thousands of dead civilians, before the “unprovoked” invasion by Russian forces to defend their own people there took place in 2022. I remember well because the OSCE deployed in record time a massive mission of international observers to monitor the situation there back in 2014. I humbly helped deploying that mission. I knew very closely some of the OSCE staff deployed there, reporting for years about the reality in the parts of Ukraine where the fiercest fighting has taken place since 2022. The OSCE mission was closed then, but where are their reports from 2014-2022? Why can’t we have access to their records showing who was attacking who? Isn’t anybody interested? It doesn’t fit the official Western narrative, right? OK, I get it. Ukraine was a peaceful paradise until suddenly, out of nowhere, in February 2022, crazy Vladimir Putin decided to launch his tanks to invade the country. Funny enough, the buildings behind the performers are all intact in Kiev, despite the mainstream propaganda… And no questions regarding the fact that precisely the Western countries who destroyed the principle of the territorial integrity of nations and the inviolability of international borders in 2008, when they recognized the unilateral independence of Kosovo, have been telling us we must go to war to defend the borders of Ukraine and the international principles they violated 14 years earlier? Too complicated, right? We better shut up?

Beside Sinirlioglu, no other than Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The one who is destroying Spain with his alliances with Communists, terrorists and Jihadists, is the one who is going to save the day now in Kiev. This guy loves any good excuse to show up on primetime. At the event in Kiev he just committed to invest €1,000 million to beef up Ukrainian military capabilities. This is a joke, coming from the NATO Ally who spends the least in his own military capabilities, despite constantly raising taxes at home.

Beside him, Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrun Mjoll Frostadottir. Not sure why she’s there at all? Her wealthy and strategic country is in NATO, despite having less than 400,000 inhabitants and no military capabilities whatsoever. But she is a young Socialist and performing abroad is something Socialists deeply love, didn’t you know?

Beside her is Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the youngest prime minister in Danish history, and what do you know? Another Socialist. Yes, again, never going to lose a good chance to join a political performance abroad…

Beside her, representing the EU, are these two: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. She is as strong a German Conservative as Angela Merkel ever was. And he, again, was the Socialist Prime Minister of Portugal for nearly a decade, before being recycled into a new position in Brussels. See how it works? Costa and von der Leyen had travelled to Kiev with around 20 EU Commissioners. Like a school excursion full of excitement. Not bad, is it?

Beside them, Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkevics. The first openly gay Conservative Head of State of any EU member state. That shouldn’t mean much. He’s had a solid career in defense and politics, and any chance to stick it to Vladimir, the Latvians are there.

Beside him, the golden couple: the Zelenskyys. I mean golden because they’ve made more money in the last few years than they could have ever imagined in their lives. Not only them; all the oligarchs around them have been showered with billions of dollars since 2022, thanks to the fact that Joe Biden’s son was at some point “hired” by the infamous “Burisma” to do nobody knows what. Yes, the company was founded in 2002 and registered in Cyprus (dodgy), until being dissolved in 2023. It had been, just 4 years prior, one of the largest private natural gas producers in Ukraine, owned by Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky through his company Brociti Investments Limited… Nothing to see here, move along, the laptop was Russian disinformation…

Beside them, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb. A serious Conservative and smart guy. I know him from my OSCE years, when he was Chairman in Office during his time as Foreign Minister of his country. Hell, Scandinavian solidarity, I guess, and a little performance never hurts, right?

Beside him, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda, a former economist and banker, who is there because his country is also making beaucoup cash from all this charade, and he must show up supporting his Baltic neighbors. Lithuania has been historically one of the most powerful nations in Eastern Europe, owning most of Ukraine at some point in history…

Beside him, the number one Man-Child of performance politics worldwide: no other than soon-to-be-gone Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. I hope this is the last time we have to see him anywhere. No need to explain why he’s there, right?

Beside him, Estonia’s President Kristen Michal. Same thing. His country is benefitting from this whole charade, and he goes where the Baltic trio goes. His predecessor in the post until late 2024 is no other than current EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas. Enough?

Beside him, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. Another Socialist who never misses an opportunity to do some performance, burn some more taxpayers’ cash, and ignore the real threats to his countrymen and women.

Beside him, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. He’s been in office since late 2022, spent all his life in politics, and though a Conservative, he really doesn’t know much else in life other than politics, so performance in Kiev can’t hurt, he thinks… Sweden joined NATO last year, keep that in mind.

And last but not least, representing performance-lover in chief Emanuel Macron, France’s Delegate Minister for Europe Benjamin Haddad: a Sephardic Jew from Tunisia; that adds flavor to the photo, although he was there representing a French government that doesn’t actually know what it stands for or who it represents.

The whole bunch flew to Poland on their own official jets (climate change claims for thee but not for me once more), took the train to Kiev, arrived in the Ukrainian capital with a big smile, stood there looking sad for the press, shook hands, held their event of surrealist grandstanding to burn more millions from their taxpayers, had a couple of vodkas, rode the train back to Poland and eventually returned to their capitals on their own official jets. Performance complete!

MORAL LESSON OF THE DAY ACCORDING TO THE EUROPEAN MAINSTREAM MEDIA? Donald Trump is the worst threat to European security and peace since Attila the Hun. Even Vladimir is seen as less of a threat now by this ungrateful bunch we’ve been subsidizing for years… The volume of anti-Trump European hysteria has been through the roof in February.

Switch off the lights in Brussels, please. Let’s get out of there. Exit NATO, the OSCE, everything. Let the Europeans complain while we eat popcorn and do business bilaterally focusing on our strategic needs and interests.

President Trump just demanded that Ukraine give access to its rare earth minerals, to compensate for the US billions of dollars of wartime aid it received under Joe Biden. The deal would reportedly see the United States jointly develop Ukraine’s mineral wealth, with revenues going to a newly created fund that would be “joint for Ukraine and America”. The Ukrainian government has reportedly accepted and the deal will be signed on February 28th, 2025.

President Trump keeps on delivering. It’s time to put America First.