Fellow ForeignLocal traveler and good friend JD sent me something extraordinary.

A video of an enormous granite monument in Massachusetts.

I looked at it and wondered how I had never heard of such a magnificent piece of American history.

And I suspect most of you haven’t either.

Welcome to Plymouth, Massachusetts, where the National Monument to the Forefathers has stood since 1889.

Yeah—the Forefathers are OUR Forefathers, and somehow nobody had ever told us this magnificent piece of granite is there, in today crazy Leftist Massachusetts.

Not a little thing—81 feet tall!

Dedicated on August 1st, 1889, the monument honors the Pilgrims who arrived aboard the Mayflower in 1620 and helped establish Plymouth Colony.

It is widely described as the largest solid-granite monument in the United States, and sometimes even the world.

And here’s another remarkable detail.

Its cornerstone was laid in 1859.

The monument took 30 years to complete, surviving the American Civil War and the enormous changes that followed.

Think about that.

One of America’s most impressive monuments, standing for 137 years, and yet largely unknown compared with the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, or the Washington Monument.

But its size is only the beginning of the story.

The monument is a celebration of Western philosophy carved in granite.

At its summit stands an enormous female figure representing Faith.

She holds a Bible in one hand and points toward heaven with the other.

Below her sit 4 allegorical figures representing the principles that the monument’s creators—also our Forefathers today—associated with our successful Judeo-Christian civilization.

Morality. Law. Education. Liberty.

Morality carries the Ten Commandments and a scroll representing Revelation.

Yes—the same Ten Commandments Democrats say now we shouldn’t display in American public schools.

Law symbolizes justice and the institutions necessary for an orderly society in America—many of which Democrats want to dismantle now.

Education represents the transmission of knowledge from one generation to another—quite incompatible with the indoctrination taking place in American public schools for decades.

And Liberty, depicted as a warrior, celebrates freedom from oppression.

Each figure is accompanied by smaller sculptures illustrating related virtues and historical achievements.

This wasn’t merely an attempt to build something enormous.

It was an attempt to express, in stone, the moral and political foundations upon which the Pilgrims believed American free society should be built.

And there’s another wonderful detail.

The granite came from Hallowell, Maine, of all places!

Quarried and carved there, the stone was transported to Plymouth, where the monument became a permanent tribute to the Pilgrims.

Its dedication reads:

“National Monument to the Forefathers. Erected by a grateful people in remembrance of their labors, sacrifices and sufferings for the cause of civil and religious liberty.”

Notice those final words.

Civil and religious liberty.

The people who erected this monument in the 19th century considered Faith, Morality, Law, Education, and Liberty worthy of being celebrated together.

They understood their Protestant religious conviction was essential to the pursuit of freedom.

Today, those relationships are frequently disputed—by those loyal to failed ideologies or religions not compatible with American freedoms.

I believe most of the troubles in our Nation today are explained by the fact that many here today do not share the convictions of the monument’s creators, and the culture of those Forefathers who designed the most successful national system in human history.

Look at it again—it’s a 81-foot declaration that a civilization needs more than wealth, armies, and political power to endure.

It needs OUR Christian Western principles.

This magnificent monument has been standing in Massachusetts for 137 years, waiting for Americans to re-discover it—to rediscover themselves.

Everyone adapting to our values and principles is welcome.

Race is irrelevant—culture is essential. Whoever tells you otherwise isn’t your friend.

Thank you, JD, for introducing me to a piece of American memorabilia I should have known about long ago!

We should definitely go see it before the new political elites replace it with a mosque or a hammer and sickle!

Alas—I’m not kidding.

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