ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
5h

what goes around comes around they say.

In the various gulf wars we lost many vehicles and casualties to IEDs with the flat bottom HUMMVs and Strykers. Body armor saved the torso but extremities were blown off leaving horrendous loss of limbs but survival and years of suffering.

As with the deflection crest on the French combat helmet that deflected the energy from above outward, we needed a vehicle that could deflect IED energy to the sides and not absorb all the energy on the flat bottom which both tore through the weak under armor but also lifted the vehicle from the force.

Enter the MRAP, mine resistant ambush protected vehicle which deflected the energy and shrapnel to the sides of the vehicle. So we basically took the French helmet, turned it upside down and installed it on a fighting vehicle.

Wouldn't it be great if we could stop spending billions of dollars and millions of lives on senseless wars? Unfortunately humans have not evolved to the point where we have the common sense and enlightened leadership to tamp down our basest violent tendencies.

Those who start wars don't generally fight in them but send naive young men and women to fight for a "cause" while they remain on the sidelines getting rich from the war dividend in the military, industrial, political power cabal. we are a sorry ass species- bring on ET or the next meteor :)

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