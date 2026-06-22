An Adrian combat helmet like the one King Albert I of Belgium wore on the official portrait shown with the ForeignLocal post yesterday.

As a child, I remember staring in awe at a portrait of King Albert I of Belgium during World War I.

There was something unusual about it.

Unlike many Monarchs who remained distant from the battlefield, Albert I appeared wearing a combat helmet among soldiers defending Belgium against the German invasion of 1914.

That helmet was the French-designed Adrian helmet.

At the time, I simply thought it looked surprisingly different.

Years later, I discovered something even more fascinating:

modern military science now suggests that the Adrian helmet may have been one of the most effective combat helmets ever designed for protection against overhead blast waves.

A 2020 study published in PLOS One found that the Adrian helmet actually outperformed several far more modern designs—including the American Advanced Combat Helmet—in protection against overhead shockwaves generated by explosions. It also surpassed the British Brodie helmet and the German Stahlhelm in that specific category.

The reason may lie in the Adrian helmet’s most distinctive feature:

the metal crest running along the top.

What many assumed was merely decorative may actually have helped deflect and disperse blast pressure.

And suddenly a helmet designed in 1915 begins humiliating modern assumptions about technological progress.

The Adrian helmet emerged during one of the darkest transformations in military history:

the industrial slaughter of trench warfare.

At the outbreak of World War I (1914-1918), French soldiers still wore soft cloth kepis offering virtually no protection against shrapnel. Artillery fragments falling from above quickly became one of the leading causes of death on the battlefield.

French officer Louis Adrian responded by developing one of the first modern steel combat helmets.

Lightweight, practical, and visually distinctive, the helmet spread rapidly not only through the French Army but eventually across much of the world. More than twenty million were produced and used by countries ranging from Belgium and Romania to Japan, Russia, Serbia, and even American units such as the legendary Harlem Hellfighters. Winston Churchill himself wore one presented to him by a French general.

And yet the story becomes even more interesting.

The helmet was deliberately designed not only for protection, but also for morale. Its shape reflected the artistic style popularized by French military painter Édouard Detaille, helping soldiers emotionally identify with it.

In other words:

even in industrial warfare, symbolism still mattered.

Perhaps that is the forgotten lesson hidden inside the Adrian helmet itself.

Civilizations often assume progress is linear:

newer means superior,

modern means wiser,

old means obsolete.

But history repeatedly reminds us that human ingenuity does not always move in straight lines.

Sometimes older societies understood things modern societies dismiss too quickly:

practicality,

psychology,

durability,

or even how a simple steel crest might save lives under exploding skies.

And sometimes a photograph of a King wearing a combat helmet can quietly carry an entire century of forgotten lessons within it—leaving a curious child in awe many years later…

John Lavery’s portrait of Winston Churchill wearing an Adrian helmet presented to him by French General Emile Fayolle (1852-1928).

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