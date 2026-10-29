Victor Emmanuel III—of House Savoy—King of Italy (1900-1946), Emperor of Ethiopia (1936-1941) and King of Albania (1939-1943), and his son Umberto II—of House Savoy—the last King of Italy (1946) and Prince of Montenegro.

Last month I wrote about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaking a remarkable record.

Hers had become the longest continuously serving government in the history of the Italian Republic.

She marked 1,413 days in office when I wrote that post—it is 1,468 days today.

That made me wonder.

Why has such an extraordinary country as Italy been so extraordinarily bad at keeping governments?

Italy has had 68 governments since becoming a Republic in 1946—an average duration of roughly 14 months.

Yes, I know—sometimes 14 months doesn’t sound that bad. I wish Obama’s and Biden’s disastrous administrations had only lasted 14 months.

Anyway, thinking about this, I went back to 1946.

And found a King who may have abdicated three years too late.

Victor Emmanuel III had reigned since 1900. In 1922, he appointed Benito Mussolini Prime Minister after refusing to sign the proposed state of siege against the Fascist March on Rome.

Mussolini eventually became dictator.

The King remained.

Fascist repression. The racial laws. Alliance with Hitler. World War II. Military catastrophe.

The Crown remained.

Only in July 1943 did Victor Emmanuel dismiss Mussolini—and then agreed to an armistice with the Allies in September 1943.

Italy had changed sides in the middle of the war—again—and then it descended into occupation and civil war.

Mussolini was eventually executed by Italian Communist partisans in 1945.

By then, the damage to the Savoy dynasty was enormous.

The King remained on the throne until WWII ended—he only abdicated in favor of his son in May 1946, when he should have done it in 1943, as Italy changed sides in the war.

Had Victor Emmanuel abdicated then, his son King Umberto II might have had three years to distance the Crown from his father’s decisions and Mussolini.

The new King would have represented a different Italy.

Instead, Victor Emmanuel waited until May 9th, 1946.

Umberto II became King of Italy, nearly a year after WWII had ended.

Twenty-four days later, Italians voted on whether to abolish his position.

The result wasn’t the overwhelming rejection of Monarchy we might imagine today.

Republic: 54.27%

Monarchy: 45.73%

More than 10.7 million Italians voted to keep their King.

The Republic won.

Umberto II left Italy.

House Savoy, which had led the Herculean unification of the country in the 19th century, was gone.

But here’s what fascinates me.

Did Italy remove the institution that had caused its problems—or the institution that had failed to deal with them properly?

Mussolini wasn’t the King.

The Fascist Party wasn’t the Monarchy.

Yet Victor Emmanuel’s failure to use the authority and prestige of the Crown against Fascism helped destroy the Crown itself.

And replacing the King certainly didn’t produce governments famous for longevity.

Eighty years later, we’re celebrating Meloni because an Italian government has survived four years.

Perhaps Italians were right in 1946.

Perhaps they weren’t.

But history leaves us with a tantalizing question.

What if Victor Emmanuel III had abdicated in 1943?

What if young King Umberto II had been given those three years?

Would Italians still have abolished the Monarchy?

We’ll never know.

But perhaps Italy’s fundamental problem was never Monarchy versus Republic.

Perhaps it was something much harder to abolish.

Politicians.

Benito Mussolini leading the Fascist March on Rome in October 1922—104 years ago today.

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