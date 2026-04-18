For a few years, I worked in a special unit headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

About a mile from this unit’s main office, there is a place I often passed:

Veterans Memorial Park.

There, elevated as if in flight, stands a fighter jet since 2020.

It is an A-7 Corsair II, built by US manufacturer LTV.

It was designed during the 1960s, derived from the US Navy F-8 Crusader.

Roughly 46 feet long.

A wingspan near 40 feet.

Almost 10 tons of metal and purpose.

The legendary jet was placed at the Lewiston Veterans Memorial Park so visitors could imagine it flying—honoring our Veterans.

And it works.

Because the moment you look at it, you don’t just see a machine.

You see something else.

A different era. American valor. And purpose.

The A-7 Corsair II was not built to be the fastest.

It was built to be precise.

It flew extensively in Vietnam, becoming a cornerstone of US air operations. It flew missions over Grenada and Lebanon. It struck targets against Iran in the 1980s.

It returned again in Desert Storm against Iraq in the 1990s.

A legend

It was powerful.

Demanding.

Not easy to master.

Like the time that produced it.

Recently, I saw a Substack profile photo showing its predecessor aircraft—the F-8 Crusader—when fellow Substacker Crusader_F-8 started following ForeignLocal.

And seeing it brought memories back.

Not just to the A-7 Corsair II in Lewiston, Maine.

But to what the jet in the park represents.

A United States capable of building unmatched military power…

We still have that capability in the 21st century, thanks to the reforms and the resolve of the Trump-Vance administration.

The United States is again the most powerful military force in the world, as shown in Venezuela and Iran now.

But power alone isn’t enough. Even political decisiveness isn’t enough.

Because wars are not sustained by machines.

They are sustained by patriotic support.

And by a shared national understanding of what is at stake.

That is where the real test lies.

Not in what we can build.

But in whether we stand behind it.

Because even the strongest force cannot prevail

if the country behind it is divided about its purpose.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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