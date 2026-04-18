ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
1h

Excellent post man and very appreciated. The question if everyone stands behind the country is very interesting and would love to hear the right answer I'm just afraid i won't and that's really troubling to me.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4h

👍🇬🇧

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