I saw an old black-and-white photograph yesterday.

I knew immediately what I was looking at.

Three engines.

That unmistakable silhouette.

The distinctive bomber flown by the Regia Aeronautica—Italy’s Royal Air Force.

Savoia-Marchetti SM.79 Sparviero.

WWII.

The Mediterranean theater.

And suddenly I remembered another Italian bomber.

One that hasn’t flown in more than 80 years.

Because it is still there.

At the bottom of the Mediterranean.

Between the Turkish coastal town of Kas and the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo lies a WWII Italian aircraft wreck at a depth of roughly 200 feet.

In 2024, Turkish underwater filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan descended to the wreck again. He had previously visited it in 2008, 2010 and 2014.

Time was eating the airplane away.

Parts had disappeared. Propellers had broken off. The Mediterranean was slowly reclaiming what WWII had left behind.

The 2024 reports identified it as another Savoia-Marchetti SM.79 Sparviero, brought down by British anti-aircraft fire. Local diving sources still identify the wreck that way today.

But history has another surprise.

Earlier researchers examining Italian wartime records concluded that the wreck may actually be an SM.81 Pipistrello—Bat—aircraft 223-4.

If they are right, we know quite a bit about what happened.

In February 1941, British commandos attacked the Italian island of Kastellorizo. Italian bombers took off from Rhodes to strike them. One, piloted by Lieutenant Oscar Pegna, was hit by ground fire and forced into the sea.

And here’s a geographical detail I suspect many readers won’t know.

Today, Rhodes and Kastellorizo are Greek islands. During WWII, they were Italian territory.

Italy had seized the Dodecanese islands from the Ottoman Empire in 1912 and retained them for more than three decades. Rhodes became the center of Italy’s Aegean possessions. Only after WWII were the islands transferred to the Kingdom of Greece.

So those Italian bombers were flying from one Italian island toward another.

Lieutenant Pegna’s crew survived the crash and was eventually rescued. He later received Italy’s Silver Medal for Military Valor.

More than 80 years later, geography remains—but the borders have changed.

Rhodes and Kastellorizo are Greek.

Greece, Britain, Turkey and Italy have long been allies.

Tourists sail through waters where enemies once tried to kill one another.

And nearly 200 feet beneath them, an Italian bomber from another world is slowly disappearing into the Mediterranean.

I recognized a Sparviero in a photograph today.

It reminded me that sometimes history doesn’t disappear.

Sometimes it just sinks.

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