The Invasion We Are Allowed to Discuss
The Left allows us to worry about invasive plants but not social disruption.
Jordan Pond in Acadia National Park, Maine. (Photo: Pixabay).
The other day I was reading local news here in Maine when two articles appeared almost side by side.
The first discussed an invasive aquatic plant spreading through lakes and rivers across the state.
The second involved criminal activity allegedly committed by individuals repeatedly described as a “Maine man” or a “Massachusetts man,” despite names and backgrounds that clearly indicated a foreign origin.
The contrast was impossible to ignore.
The invasive plant article was entirely straightforward.
The plant had entered an ecosystem where it did not naturally belong.
Authorities openly discussed the risks.
They spoke about impacts on native species,
the balance of the ecosystem,
long-term consequences,
and the need for removal before the problem became unmanageable.
Nobody considered such concerns controversial.
Nobody accused the Maine Department of Environmental Protection of intolerance toward the plant.
Nobody argued that discussing the impact of invasive species was somehow hateful.
The issue was treated as common sense.
An ecosystem exists.
A new element enters it.
Authorities evaluate whether that change is beneficial, neutral, or harmful.
If harmful, corrective action follows.
Simple.
Yet something curious happens when similar conversations move from environmental policy into social policy.
Suddenly many institutions become deeply uncomfortable.
Questions about assimilation,
crime, open borders,
social cohesion, illegal immigration,
cultural continuity,
or the ability of communities to absorb rapid demographic change become taboo for the Left.
The conversation itself becomes controversial.
The concern becomes the problem.
The question becomes forbidden.
And that is where the unbearable contradiction emerges.
Every society recognizes that stability matters.
We recognize it in forests.
We recognize it in lakes.
We recognize it in fisheries,
wildlife management,
and environmental protection.
We understand instinctively that systems can be disrupted when change arrives faster than the system can absorb it.
Yet many of the same voices who speak confidently about ecological disruption become remarkably hesitant when discussing social disruption.
That does not mean all immigration is harmful.
It does not mean all change is negative.
But it does mean the discussion itself must be allowed.
Because every functioning society has a legitimate interest in asking serious questions about:
who enters,
how many enter,
how quickly change occurs,
and whether institutions remain capable of maintaining order and cohesion.
Those are not extremist questions.
They are governance questions.
And increasingly, ordinary Americans are noticing the inconsistency.
We are encouraged to care deeply about invasive plants altering local ecosystems.
Yet we are told we should not ask similar questions about large-scale migration, failed assimilation, and foreign criminal networks altering the social ecosystem around us.
That contradiction is becoming harder and more painful to sustain.
Because our very own Constitutional Republic depends on healthy open discussion.
And when common-sense questions become taboo, citizens indelibly suffer.
America, Maine, all of us deserve better.
Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.
the issue raised details the dichotomy between "natural" and "human altered" environments.
In Florida, there is a botanical push to replant "native" or naturally occurring flora, where humans introduced "invasive" species. These invaders have not only flourished, by crowded out and destroyed what God placed here with what some men wanted to transplant here.
New developments have to comply with state law to only plant native species to Florida.
We have the same issue with the non native Everglades pythons that were introduced by humans and have decimated the natural balance of the preserve by consuming almost every small mammal and even baby gators, disrupting and destroying the natural balance the ecosystem.
It has gotten to the point where the human introduced predator is targeting in hunting seasons with a bounty on them in an attempt to reverse the death spiral and save the fragile ecosystem.
Organisms and ecosystems strive for homeostasis and natural balance. In the human body we analyze blood chemistry and use invasive technology (xray, CT, MRI etc.) to assess diseases caused by "out of balance" invaders, such as foreign microbes, man made caustic chemicals and modern man made biological pollutants introduced to the human physical ecosystem, the body.
The Darwinian principle of adapt or perish is evident in systems where the invasion is too pervasive and overwhelming for the organism to respond, so the natural homeostasis falls to a cascading series of inflammation, energy depletion and overactive response systems that eventually destroy the organism.
So reflecting on the 250 year history of the American organism and body politic, the natural state, based on natural law and Christian values, as framed by the Constitution, have been progressively assaulted by man made interventions and "un natural" alterations to the national ecosystem that has debilitated the organism.
Two un natural man made invasions are political (progressivism, socialism, communism) and psychological in the form of suicidal empathy. Both of these invaders have been planned and unleashed by people seeking power and wealth at the expense of the organism.
Progressivism, socialism and communism subverts the native state of individual liberty, personal responsibility and self/family reliance, with dependency on government "welfare" programs, coercive and punitive taxation. and redistribution and man made law that attempts to neutralize the logic and common sense of natural law.
Suicidal empathy is a man made manipulative tool that attacks and hyper-sensitizes the emotive function of the organism (feeling) and overpowers the cognitive capability to assess the "vital signs" to understand the negative impacts of the man made interventions of the invasive "isms" mentioned above.
The introduction of these two man made interventions in combination have evolved redistributive, welfare programs that have defrauded taxpayer/producers of trillions of dollars over their life cycles and placed millions into government dependency and addiction to taxpayer largesse.
The suicidal empathy, emotive construct of feeling over cognition, has matastisized into the degenerative states of virtue signaling self adulation, sociopathic social justice warriors, mass illegal immigration and protection of criminals at the body politic expense and a host of other self loathing and self destructive symptoms of self inflicted mortal wounds.
The problem with man made interventions is that men are fallible and inherently self serving.
The introduction of tens of millions of illegal 3rd world invaders has a cascading negative effect on the cultural, economic and political ecosystem that has been distorted and bastardized from its founding principles and natural Constitutional state.
Too much white guilt. Do not feel guilt for things you have not done.