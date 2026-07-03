ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
6h

the issue raised details the dichotomy between "natural" and "human altered" environments.

In Florida, there is a botanical push to replant "native" or naturally occurring flora, where humans introduced "invasive" species. These invaders have not only flourished, by crowded out and destroyed what God placed here with what some men wanted to transplant here.

New developments have to comply with state law to only plant native species to Florida.

We have the same issue with the non native Everglades pythons that were introduced by humans and have decimated the natural balance of the preserve by consuming almost every small mammal and even baby gators, disrupting and destroying the natural balance the ecosystem.

It has gotten to the point where the human introduced predator is targeting in hunting seasons with a bounty on them in an attempt to reverse the death spiral and save the fragile ecosystem.

Organisms and ecosystems strive for homeostasis and natural balance. In the human body we analyze blood chemistry and use invasive technology (xray, CT, MRI etc.) to assess diseases caused by "out of balance" invaders, such as foreign microbes, man made caustic chemicals and modern man made biological pollutants introduced to the human physical ecosystem, the body.

The Darwinian principle of adapt or perish is evident in systems where the invasion is too pervasive and overwhelming for the organism to respond, so the natural homeostasis falls to a cascading series of inflammation, energy depletion and overactive response systems that eventually destroy the organism.

So reflecting on the 250 year history of the American organism and body politic, the natural state, based on natural law and Christian values, as framed by the Constitution, have been progressively assaulted by man made interventions and "un natural" alterations to the national ecosystem that has debilitated the organism.

Two un natural man made invasions are political (progressivism, socialism, communism) and psychological in the form of suicidal empathy. Both of these invaders have been planned and unleashed by people seeking power and wealth at the expense of the organism.

Progressivism, socialism and communism subverts the native state of individual liberty, personal responsibility and self/family reliance, with dependency on government "welfare" programs, coercive and punitive taxation. and redistribution and man made law that attempts to neutralize the logic and common sense of natural law.

Suicidal empathy is a man made manipulative tool that attacks and hyper-sensitizes the emotive function of the organism (feeling) and overpowers the cognitive capability to assess the "vital signs" to understand the negative impacts of the man made interventions of the invasive "isms" mentioned above.

The introduction of these two man made interventions in combination have evolved redistributive, welfare programs that have defrauded taxpayer/producers of trillions of dollars over their life cycles and placed millions into government dependency and addiction to taxpayer largesse.

The suicidal empathy, emotive construct of feeling over cognition, has matastisized into the degenerative states of virtue signaling self adulation, sociopathic social justice warriors, mass illegal immigration and protection of criminals at the body politic expense and a host of other self loathing and self destructive symptoms of self inflicted mortal wounds.

The problem with man made interventions is that men are fallible and inherently self serving.

The introduction of tens of millions of illegal 3rd world invaders has a cascading negative effect on the cultural, economic and political ecosystem that has been distorted and bastardized from its founding principles and natural Constitutional state.

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
3h

Too much white guilt. Do not feel guilt for things you have not done.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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