Rachel
Thank you for a lovely and informative piece. Being typically English I confess I think shamefully seldom about historical resonances in the US. Very interesting and moving.

A pet hate of mine in England is when the authorities rename a place without asking the people of that place. It is profoundly disturbing. Probably that is precisely why they do it.

The most egregious example is the erasure of the three Ridings (West, North and East) of the county of Yorkshire. Each one had its own sense of identity and belonging. Gone. Suddenly you live in an unfamilar place and cannot describe your own family's history.

Suddenly the place does not belong to you nor you to it.

Now you are a fungible global unit of labour or consumption that belongs anywhere or nowhere.

Foreign Local, thank you for this wonderful information.

