French front, 1918: US soldiers of the 369th Infantry Regiment, originally formed as the 15th New York Army National Guard Regiment before it was re-organized as the 369th upon its federalization, and commonly referred to as the Harlem Hellfighters, wearing their French-issued Adrian helmets, like the one worn by Belgian King Albert I, known as the Knight-King.

As a child, I remember reading about WWI, the US Expeditionary Forces and the Battle of Saint-Mihiel, the first major American-led offensive in World War I.

Years later, life would strangely come full circle when I got married at the Greeley Park in Nashua, New Hampshire, beside a polished WWI German field howitzer—a war trophy brought back to America after the war by victorious US forces following the Saint-Mihiel offensive in September 1918.

On my wedding day, looking at that WWI German cannon, I found myself thinking about the American servicemen who gallantly fought in that war so far from home.

Among them stood one of the most remarkable and often forgotten units in American military history—the Harlem Hellfighters.

Officially designated the 369th Infantry Regiment, the Harlem Hellfighters were Black American soldiers who entered a deeply segregated US Army during World War I.

Here at home, many still faced discrimination, exclusion, and contempt back then.

But on the battlefield in Europe, they earned something stronger than political slogans—uncontested respect.

The regiment ended up attached to the French Army, which welcomed them more readily than parts of our own military establishment did at the time. That is why the Harlem Hellfighters fought wearing French equipment—including the famous Adrian helmets that I mentioned in the last two posts.

And yes, the Hellfighters participated in the great Saint-Mihiel offensive of September 1918, one of the first major operations led by General John J. Pershing and the American Expeditionary Forces.

The offensive marked a crucial Allied victory against German positions and helped demonstrate that American forces had become a decisive factor in the 1918 final phase of the war.

The Harlem Hellfighters fought with their Adrian helmets and extraordinary courage throughout their participation in the war.

They spent more time in frontline combat than almost any other American unit. They suffered heavy casualties. Many received French military decorations, including the prized Croix de Guerre.

And beyond combat, they also helped bring something profoundly American to Europe—jazz.

The regiment’s band, led by Lieutenant James Reese Europe, introduced many Europeans to Black American musical culture for the first time, helping plant the seeds of jazz’s later global expansion.

That is what makes the Harlem Hellfighters such a fascinating chapter of American history.

Their story contains:

war,

patriotism,

racism,

military sacrifice,

cultural transformation,

and the strange interconnectedness of history itself.

A French-designed Adrian helmet.

A captured German cannon in New Hampshire.

An American wedding beside a relic of Saint-Mihiel.

And Black American soldiers fighting for a country that had not yet fully learned how to honor them properly.

History often leaves threads connecting places, people, and generations in ways we only recognize much later.

My marriage went south years ago, but I still think of all these elements every time I sing the Star Spangled Banner—with deep gratitude, reverence and love.

German 10.5cm light field howitzer M 1916 captured in 1918 at the Battle of Saint-Mihiel and displayed at Greeley Park in Nashua, New Hampshire.

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