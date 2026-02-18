One study from Cornell University found that more than a quarter of Americans — roughly 67 million people — report being estranged from a family member. Laura Wellington of Connecticut, known on social media as “Doormat Mom,” is one of them. Her estrangement from her daughter was sudden, brutal, and completely unexpected.

Speaking on camera, she said something that cuts to the heart of the crisis: “What’s the point of saving the nation, when you don’t have cohesive families to save it for?”

Her question exposes the truth the Left needs us to ignore. The destruction of family cohesion is not accidental. Since the 1960s, radical Leftist ideology has waged a deliberate campaign against the traditional family — a conservative institution by nature — weakening the bonds that unite generations. Children have been alienated from parents, siblings turned against one another, and households transformed from havens into battlegrounds.

This is not merely a domestic phenomenon. Decades ago, the Chinese Communist Party, during the Cultural Revolution, deliberately tore families apart, destroyed traditional values, and killed millions in the name of social engineering. The echoes of that strategy are now visible in the West: ideological and cultural pressures that hollow out families and communities, leaving nations weakened and vulnerable. The erosion of the Western family is not random; it is a continuation of the same philosophy that views traditional social cohesion as a threat to radical power.

Religious institutions, particularly Christian ones, have been another target. Faith and family reinforce one another, shaping morality and building intergenerational bonds. Undermining these pillars leaves Americans spiritually, socially, and culturally adrift — a society fragmented, a nation destabilized.

Ms. Wellington’s words are a warning: saving a nation without cohesive families is impossible. Every fractured household, every estranged relative, every lost sense of shared purpose is a symptom of a deliberate campaign against society itself.

To preserve the United States, we must begin at home. Restoring family cohesion, defending moral and religious foundations, and protecting the bonds that connect generations is not nostalgia — it is national survival.

Without strong families, there can be no strong nation. Chinese Communist elites understood this very well long ago. We obviously didn’t. Wouldn’t you agree it is time to wake up already? How much more do you think we can wait?