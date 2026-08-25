No, it isn’t in Mexico.

Not in Brazil.

Not in the United States either.

It wasn’t built to fight the Incas or the Mayans.

Neither to fight the British nor the Spanish.

It was built by former slaves.

To protect a former slave king.

From the French.

In Haiti.

Never heard of this story?

Never heard of this king or this fortress?

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High above northern Haiti stands the Citadelle Laferriere, one of the most remarkable military structures in the Western Hemisphere.

Perched atop a mountain nearly 3,000 feet above sea level, the fortress dominates the landscape for miles around.

Its walls rise dramatically from the mountaintop.

Hundreds of cannons still point toward the horizon.

Thousands of cannonballs remain stacked exactly where they were placed more than two centuries ago.

And yet the fortress was never attacked.

Not once.

To understand why it exists, we must travel back to the Haitian Revolution.

After defeating Napoleon’s forces and winning independence from France in 1804, Haiti became the first Black republic in the modern world.

Its leaders feared the French would return.

Among them was Henri Christophe.

A former slave.

A revolutionary general.

And eventually a king.

Yes, a king.

In 1811, Christophe crowned himself King Henri I by the Grace of God—and established the Kingdom of Haiti in the northern part of the country.

Convinced that France would attempt to reconquer the island, he ordered the construction of an enormous fortress.

The result was the Citadelle.

Built by tens of thousands of former slaves.

Armed with 365 cannons.

Stocked with enough food and water to sustain thousands of defenders for a year.

Christophe’s plan was simple.

If the French returned, coastal settlements would be abandoned.

Crops would be burned.

The defenders would retreat into the mountains and make their stand behind the fortress walls.

The French never came.

Napoleon had other problems.

Europe had other wars.

And the mighty Citadelle never fired a shot in anger against the enemy it had been built to stop.

Yet the fortress survives.

Earthquakes have shaken it.

Governments have come and gone.

Kings disappeared.

Empires collapsed.

But the Citadelle remains.

Today it is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and stands as the largest fortress in the Americas.

Its existence raises an interesting question.

How many nations build monuments to victory?

And how many build monuments to fear?

The Citadelle was both.

A symbol of independence.

A symbol of insecurity.

A symbol of a people determined never again to submit to slavery and foreign rule.

And perhaps that is what makes it so fascinating.

The largest fortress in the Americas was built by former slaves to defend a kingdom created by former slaves.

It dominates the mountains of Haiti.

It became a national symbol.

It survived for more than two centuries.

And the enemy it was built to fight never showed up.

History has a strange sense of irony sometimes.

Henri I by the Grace of God King of Haiti 1820.

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