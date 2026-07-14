Some places refuse to be forgotten history.

Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon is one of them.

Rebuilt by Crusaders in the 12th century and perched atop a dramatic cliff overlooking the Litani River, the fortress was designed to control the surrounding countryside and monitor movement across a strategically vital region.

Nearly nine centuries later, it is still doing exactly that.

The key question is ‘Who for?’

In late May 2026, IDF soldiers of the famous Golani Brigade raised the Israeli flag over Beaufort Castle after capturing the position during operations against pro-Iranian terrorist group Hezbollah.

The Ayatollahs and their Hezbollah proxy rendered Lebanon a failed state decades ago.

The image showing Beaufort in Israeli hands immediately caught my attention.

Not because of the flag alone.

But because of the castle.

Think about it.

The fortress was conquered by Fulk of Anjou—King of Jerusalem—in the early 12th century.

It was fought over by Crusaders and Muslims for centuries.

It resisted Saladin before eventually falling to him.

It was retaken by Crusaders.

Captured by the Mamluks.

Occupied by Ottoman forces.

Garrisoned by French troops after WWI.

Taken over by Lebanese authorities.

Used by terrorist organization PLO to attack Israel.

Captured by the IDF in 1982.

Occupied by Hezbollah, after the Israeli withdrawal in 2000.

And now, in 2026, it has once again become a military objective.

That is an extraordinary record.

Most medieval castles are museums.

Some are ruins.

Many are little more than picturesque tourist attractions.

Beaufort remains something rarer:

A medieval fortress whose military value never disappeared.

The reason is simple.

Geography.

The castle dominates the surrounding terrain.

From its heights, one can observe large portions of southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

The same commanding view that attracted Crusader knights nearly nine hundred years ago still attracts modern military planners today.

Technology changes. Geography does not.

Drones.

Satellites.

Precision-guided weapons.

Electronic warfare.

All have transformed the battlefield.

Yet armies still seek the high ground.

And Beaufort remains one of the most commanding pieces of high ground in the region.

That is why the image of the Israeli flag above the fortress—again—carries such symbolic weight.

A medieval Crusader castle.

In Lebanon.

Captured and recaptured by rival forces aware of its magnificent strategic relevance.

History rarely stays buried, especially in the Middle East.

Actors change.

Armies change.

Empires change.

The fortress remains.

Generation after generation, new armies arrive convinced they are participating in a modern conflict.

Then they discover they are fighting over the same hilltop their predecessors fought centuries earlier.

History has a dark sense of humor.

The IDF soldiers standing on Beaufort’s walls today carry radios, drones, and night-vision equipment.

The Crusaders who built the fortress carried swords, shields and crossbows.

Yet both understood the same reality.

Control the heights. Control the region.

Nine hundred years later, Beaufort Castle continues to prove them right.

Some places refuse to be forgotten history.

Beaufort Castle is definitely one of them.

Better to see Israel’s flag there—than Hezbollah’s.

1936 aerial view of Beaufort Castle, showing its amazing strategic position.

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