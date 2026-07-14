ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Kroesen's avatar
Frederick Kroesen
1h

I'm so proud of the IDF for taking this strategic castle. May they use it well in furthering their efforts to disarm Hizbullah.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture