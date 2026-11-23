She married him who would become the 2nd President of the United States.

She gave birth to him who would become the 6th.

She became America’s first Second Lady.

And our second First Lady.

Her name was Abigail Adams (1744-1818).

But reducing Abigail Adams to the Presidents surrounding her would miss the most interesting part of the story.

I stumbled again into Abigail while writing about her ten-year-old son, John Quincy Adams, crossing the Atlantic with his father aboard the Continental Navy frigate Boston in 1778.

I ended that post with a photograph of our 6th President and mentioned his parents:

John and Abigail Adams.

And there she was.

Abigail was no decorative appendage to one of America’s Founding Fathers.

She was John Adams’s confidante, intellectual companion and political sounding board during some of the most consequential years in American history.

Their remarkable surviving correspondence allows us to listen to a marriage unfolding while a country was being born.

And Abigail had solid opinions.

Lots of them.

On March 31st, 1776, while John was in Philadelphia participating in the Continental Congress, Abigail wrote him one of the most famous letters of the American Founding.

As the men contemplated the laws of their future country, she offered key advice:

“Remember the Ladies.”

She even warned that women might eventually be inclined toward a revolt if their interests were ignored.

That was 1776.

Abigail remained home in Massachusetts managing the household and farm through war, shortages and separation while John helped create the United States.

And she helped educate the little boy who would sail to Europe at ten, become one of America’s most accomplished diplomats and eventually follow his father into the White House.

Think about the family dinner table.

A Founding Father.

A formidable mother who corresponded about politics, government and human nature.

And a future President absorbing it all.

From 1784 to 1788, she supported her husband first in Paris and later in London, as he represented the young United States in two of the most important capitals in the world.

She became the first wife of an American diplomat to join her husband at his post overseas, crossing the Atlantic to do so. Abigail was in London when John Adams became the first American ambassador formally presented to King George III—the King against whom the colonies had just rebelled.

When John Adams became President in 1797, Abigail became the second First Lady after Martha Washington.

But four years earlier, when Adams became George Washington’s Vice President, Abigail had already become the wife of America’s first Vice President—

what we would later call the first Second Lady.

First Second Lady.

Second First Lady.

Wife of the 2nd President.

Mother of the 6th.

But Abigail Adams deserves to be remembered for something more.

She had a mind—and a voice—of her own.

American actress Laura Linney portrayed her admirably in the 2008 HBO historical miniseries John Adams.

Abigail’s remarkably extensive correspondence with John—filled with intimate exchanges, political and intellectual debate, advice on government, and vivid eyewitness accounts of the Revolutionary War home front—has made her one of America’s best-documented and, consistently, most highly regarded First Ladies among historians.

And while America’s Founding Fathers were creating our Constitutional Republic—

Abigail reminded them:

“Remember the Ladies.”

I understand it as “remember ALL the Americans you represent.”

A key lesson today, when so many of our political representatives seem to care more about illegals and foreign interests, while they can’t even agree on what a woman is.

We definitely need more voices like hers today, instead of the hordes of Left-wingers so noisily invested in dismantling America.

Like when I wrote Thanking Melania, today I write

Thanking Abigail.

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