ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
4h

I'm a chocolate lover and have some almost every day. Organic chocolate is loaded with anti -oxidents. The Picari brand of chocolate from Ecuador most often wins the international chocolate competitions. Ecuador has the only old growth forest on the coast, and they're all cacao trees. The bars come in percent of chocolate... so you can choose your own level of sweetness. I have not tried Venezuelan chocolate, but since they're near Ecuador I would imagine they have similar growing conditions and quality.

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