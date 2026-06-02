Walking recently through a small community fair in rural America, I noticed what seemed from a distance to be an ordinary wooden box holding a few plants.

Nothing extraordinary from afar.

But once closer, the symbols and words painted on it suddenly opened an unexpected historical window connecting Massachusetts, Vienna, and Caracas through one unlikely thread—heavenly chocolate.

The box referenced Walter Baker & Co., the first chocolate company in the United States ever.

Founded in 1780 along the Neponset River in Dorchester, Massachusetts, the company became one of America’s most iconic chocolate producers. Its famous “Baker’s Chocolate” brand eventually spread nationwide, carrying with it one of the most recognizable images in American packaging history:

“La Belle Chocolatiere”—The Chocolate Girl of Vienna.

That elegant image itself carries a fascinating European story.

The model was reportedly Anna Baltauf, a young Viennese woman immortalized by Swiss artist Jean-Etienne Liotard around 1760. According to Habsburg court accounts, her beauty captivated Austrian Prince Dietrichstein, who later married her despite the strict class prejudices of imperial Viennese society.

And suddenly, there it was:

a pioneer American chocolate company founded in the middle of the Revolutionary War in Massachusetts using the image of an Austrian chocolate bearer from 18th-century imperial capital Vienna.

But the wooden box added yet another layer.

On one side appeared the words:

“Caracas Sweet Chocolate.”

That matters because Venezuela has long been considered one of the world’s great cacao-producing nations. Its ancestral Criollo cacao varieties remain famous for their richness, complexity, and extraordinary genetic diversity.

Before industrial agriculture standardized much of the world’s cacao production, Venezuelan cacao represented something closer to craftsmanship:

regional,

distinctive,

deeply tied to land and tradition—at a time when Venezuela was still part of the Spanish empire.

And standing there—in a 2026 small fair in rural America—all these worlds suddenly intersected:

colonial New England,

imperial Vienna,

and tropical imperial Caracas.

All hidden inside what initially appeared to be a simple wooden planter.

Moments like that remind us that history is not confined to museums, archives, or university classrooms—books, treaties or old maps.

Sometimes it quietly survives in objects,

logos,

recipes,

old advertisements,

or forgotten brands sitting unnoticed on a folding table in a small-town fair.

My grandfather used to say:

“Everything exudes information, but we must be receptive to it.”

He was so right.

Thanks wholeheartedly, Grandpa.

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