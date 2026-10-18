ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
Oct 18

The analogy of the murder of Czar Nickolas II in 1918 with "no kings" leftist movement in America is poignant.

The modern democrat Bolsheviks would love to assassinate the Czar, as long as the Czar is Trump, or any "America First" leader.

The interesting thing is that the Bolsheviks riled up the peasants and the academic intelligentia, who they later murdered. Todays Bolsheviks are still using disaffected, class envy young zealots in ANTIFA, BLM, Intifada etc, but have co-opted white liberal women and boomers trying to resurrect their 60's "woodstock" personas and take one last shot to "change the world", using cosplay costumes and silly signs and chants.

The Bolsheviks are constantly rebranding their chaos creating protest "du jour" whether its George Floyd, Palestinian "genocide", Womens' March/#MeToo, Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, Green New Deal, Dreamers, Anti ICE and now "No Kings", its the same shit, different name -create hate, chaos and division.

So for all the fools and fellow travelers carrying Soros signs or impeding law enforcement, you are pawns in a play scripted by Marx, Lenin, Cloward/Piven and modern democrats seeking to kill the Czar and seize totalitarian power.

But remember after the revolution, the pawns were no longer useful and killed. In Russia around 50 million murdered by the State and 70 million in China alone.

So, while you are feeling good about your self for hating bad orange man and supporting communist democrats who have come out of the Bolshevik closet, you are damning the Republic that you claim to support and playing right into the hands of the Communist democrats and their demonic intent and policies. Enjoy the Gulags fools!

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Dave
Oct 18

You can draw direct parallels between the bolsheviks and the Dems of today. Great article buddy.

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