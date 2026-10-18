I recently encountered the last Emperor of Russia in an American grocery store.

Not literally, of course.

But there he was.

Tsar Nicholas II.

His portrait appeared prominently on a loaf of dark bread. A few shelves away, three varieties of tea bore his name and effigy.

Interesting. Eye catching, to say the least.

There he was, looking remarkably dignified from packages surrounded by Russian, Ukrainian, Latvian, Serbian, Bulgarian and other Eastern European foods.

I have visited several of these European stores in America. Many cater to immigrant communities from the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, alongside products made by Russian-American companies here in the US.

But His Imperial Majesty always catches my attention.

Perhaps because his story is so extraordinary.

Nicholas II was the last Emperor of the Romanov dynasty in Russia. He abdicated in 1917 as revolution engulfed his country. The Bolsheviks seized power later that year.

On July 17th, 1918, Nicholas, his wife Alexandra and their five children were murdered in Ekaterinburg.

The Bolsheviks didn’t simply kill a deposed Emperor.

They sought to destroy the world he represented.

Monarchy. Religion. Tradition. An inherited social order. The original Russia.

More than eight decades later, something remarkable happened.

In August 2000, the Russian Orthodox Church canonized Tsar Nicholas II and his family as Passion-bearers—Christians recognized not primarily for martyrdom because of their faith, but for facing suffering and death with Christian humility, patience and devotion.

And now their Emperor looks at me from an American grocery shelf.

The Bolsheviks killed the man. They couldn’t kill his memory.

There is something particularly striking about seeing him here.

America became home to generations of people who escaped revolution, Communism and the Soviet system. Their descendants and newer immigrants brought their language, religion, food and historical memories with them.

And among the tea and bread, somehow, they brought the Tsar as well.

But looking at Nicholas II today, I cannot avoid another thought.

The old Bolsheviks are gone.

The Soviet Union disappeared in 1991.

Yet here in America, I see a radical Left increasingly determined to transform institutions, tear down inherited traditions, rewrite social norms and portray much of the civilization it inherited as something oppressive that must be dismantled.

I see much of that ideology operating today within the Democrat Party.

No, America in 2026 is not Russia in 1917.

But history doesn’t need to repeat itself exactly for its echoes to be recognizable.

Revolutionaries rarely begin by announcing where everything will end.

They begin by explaining everything that must change.

And so I find myself looking again at Nicholas II.

Murdered by the Bolsheviks in 1918.

Canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church in 2000.

And staring back at me in America in 2026 from a loaf of bread and three packages of tea.

The Emperor appears to be facing the Bolsheviks again—we all are.

Except this time, he is doing it from an American grocery shelf.

It is us now—and our US of A—in danger from the new Communist push.

The Bolsheviks killed Nicholas II.

The Soviet Union eventually disappeared.

The Emperor is still here.

The Bolsheviks seem to own the Democrat party in 2026.

Worth keeping that in mind when you go vote this November 3rd.

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