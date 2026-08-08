ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
7h

Wow, got a little dusty here reading that inscription and remembering the carnage from Minneapolis. Madison, Kenosha, etc

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
8h

From Samoa...Thank you sincerely for your service! God Bless!

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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