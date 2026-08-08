No, it isn’t a Communist red star on the top. The logo of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks features a red star as part of its emblem, symbolizing patriotism and the organization's commitment to American values. The elk, which is also a prominent part of the logo, represents the qualities of strength and community among its members. The clock marks the Eleventh Hour.

Many Americans have driven past an Elks Lodge without ever giving it much thought.

Others know the organization well.

More than 750,000 Americans belong to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), a fraternal and charitable organization founded in New York City in 1868.

Today there are over 1,781 local Elk lodges spread throughout the United States’ geography.

Its members—known as Elks—generously—and quietly—support Veterans, award scholarships, assist communities after disasters, and contribute millions of dollars to charitable causes every year in the US.

Even in the current moment of political polarization, the Elks remain guided by four apolitical principles:

Charity.

Justice.

Brotherly Love.

Fidelity.

Yet one of their most interesting traditions receives surprisingly little attention outside the Order.

Every evening at eleven o’clock comes what Elks call the Hour of Recollection.

A bell or chime sounds eleven times.

Members pause to remember absent brothers.

Living or dead, they are never forgotten.

The ceremony culminates with the famous Eleven O'clock Toast.

It is one of the most distinctive traditions in American fraternal life.

And it raises an obvious question.

Why eleven?

For many Elks, the answer is simple.

Eleven became a symbolic hour of remembrance within the Order itself.

Yet students of history may notice another powerful association.

The Great War ended at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

At 11AM on November 11th, 1918, the guns finally fell silent across Europe.

The Armistice ending the fighting had been signed earlier that morning in a railway carriage near Compiegne, France.

The Allies humiliated Germany that day—thus setting into motion the machinery leading the world into war again in 1939.

But that very day in 1918, after more than four years of slaughter, WWI was finally over.

Millions were dead.

Empires had collapsed.

The world had changed forever.

The symbolism of eleven became forever linked with remembrance.

Today Americans observe Veterans Day on November 11.

Many other countries commemorate Armistice Day or Remembrance Day at the same hour.

To anyone looking, the symbolism is difficult to ignore—especially taking into account that several Elks died fighting in WWI—plus all subsequent conflicts our country took part in—and the Order itself funded military field hospitals in France during the Great War, and here at home for the returning Veterans after the conflict.

This symbolism of eleven connects also with “Club 11” International, the diplomatic-business club I presided over for ten years in Belgrade (Serbia), and that my own father had founded in 1979 in The Hague (the Netherlands).

So many lines in history connecting at number 11.

The Elks ask their members to pause each evening and remember those who are absent.

The nations that fought the Great War ask us to pause each year and remember those who never returned.

Different traditions.

Perhaps different origins.

A similar message.

Memory, patriotism and loyalty matter.

In a world moving ever faster, perhaps that is a lesson worth preserving.

The Eleventh Hour reminds us that people are only truly gone when they are forgotten.

The Elks understood that—they still do.

The Veterans of 1918—of every American war—understood it too.

Semper fidelis.

Semper paratus.

WWI Memorial in Augusta, Maine.

“Quiet they rest in this high hope serene that we for whom they died shall keep the faith.”

I cried standing before it, the first time I saw it in 2021.

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