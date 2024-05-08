Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles as she’s welcomed in Kosovo in 2010, with Bill Clinton’s statue behind her. (Photo BBC).

“The protection of a state’s territorial integrity guarantees the continuing existence of a state in its current borders and renders unilateral changes of the territory by forceful means of third states a violation of international law.” - Christian Marxsen, PhD. 2015

In February 2008, an ill-advised Bush administration recognized the unilateral declaration of independence (UDI) by the ethnic Albanians in Kosovo, a province of the Republic of Serbia that since 1999 had been under UN administration and NATO military control. For nearly ten years, NATO and Russia had cooperated fairly well in Kosovo, as they had done since 1995 in Bosnia. However, things in 2008 took a turn for the worse. The US recognition of the UDI by the Kosovo Albanians -proclaiming the independence of the Republic of Kosovo, a second state of the Albanians in Europe- was done over Serbia’s objections, without a negotiated solution between Serbia and Kosovo’s Albanians, and without modification by the United Nations Security Council of its own Resolution 1244, which still today reaffirms Serbian sovereignty in Kosovo while providing for the province’s “substantial autonomy.”

US recognition of the unilateral declaration of independence of Kosovo was joined by that of most members of the European Union, under heavy diplomatic pressure from Washington’s Neocon leadership, though several EU states and most countries worldwide refused to recognize Kosovo's UDI. The reasons were and are still clear: it violates Serbia's territorial integrity, it violates UN Security Council resolutions, and it tells the rest of UN member states that their borders are not safe anymore, which explains why most countries worldwide refuse to endorse the violation of Serbia's territorial integrity. Trying to refute this is simply absurd. Quite as absurd as mobilizing US resources on such a scale years later to defend Ukraine's territorial integrity tooth and nail.

How come the principle we violated in 2008 is inviolable in 2022? Back in 1999 Serbia was part of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, run by Western archfoe Slobodan Milosevic. But in 2008, when our government violated its territorial integrity, Serbia was a young democracy bent on establishing the best relations with all its neighbors. This made no sense, yet again.

China had understood long ago that its chess strategy to defeat the West had to be played with a lot of patience -it would take many years- and on several fronts, with devastating effects within the Western institutional framework. It was crucial to put into motion massive migrations to the West, and to reshape the international system using the implications derived from the Kosovo and the Ukraine conflicts. Achieving control of the different global and European international organizations was essential to ensure that the long-term strategy of seeding chaos worked exactly as the CCP had foreseen.

In 2024, we can admit publicly that China has won the game so far: our Western leaders were outsmarted -played like fools- and our Western public opinions haven't even realized the whole picture yet. The Communist pickpocket stole our wallet and keys in 2008 and we're still whistling relaxed on the way home none the wiser.

Then Vice-President Joe Biden celebrates the Kosovo unilateral declaration of independence -seen framed- during his meeting with the local Kosovo Albanian authorities in 2009. (Photo Reuters).

Right after the US and all its key Western allies recognized Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence, Russia took the case to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Moscow knew that the legal notion of territorial integrity -essential for the existence of any country- is like a huge piece of glass. If you hit it hard with a hammer anywhere, the whole thing collapses. It is not possible to break only a part of it and expect for the rest to hold. It's bye-bye to the whole piece. International Law works exactly the same.

In 2010, the UN International Court of Justice issued a decision on the case of Kosovo's UDI that further pushed the system towards the cliff, when it said that "the unilateral declaration of independence by the regional institutions in Kosovo did not violate International Law". The West took this decision and run to declare victory, while the Russians looked in awe and the Chinese laughed all the way home. It is obvious that the unilateral declaration of independence did not violate International Law. Who cares about whatever the Kosovo regional institutions declare? What did smash International Law was the recognition by us -the United States of America and our key European allies- of said unilateral declaration of independence. This was nothing short of institutional chaos at 300 miles per hour, with no brakes and without insurance. The crash would be deadly.

Russia took this then as a green light to consolidate its own recognition of the independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008, Crimea in 2014, and Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in 2022. Despite the absurd manipulation by Western media of the Russian objectives in Ukraine, Moscow's goal was always to support the self-declared independent republics with ethnic Russian population, not to conquer Kiev. Even more when these self-declared republics joined the Russian Federation in September 2022. Putin was simply following the process that the West had used in relation to Kosovo in 2008. Did we really believe back then that there were not going to be repercussions?

While we have been violating Serbia's territorial integrity since 2008, we still pretend to be the defenders of International Law and now accuse Russia of violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia. See the incoherence? But our diabolical plan is further sinking all our key international organizations, while the rest of the world looks at us in disbelief and the Chinese authorities keep on laughing.

As I mentioned before, five EU member states have refused since 2008 to recognize Kosovo's UDI. These are Romania, Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia and Spain. All, except Cyprus, are also NATO members, as well as members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe -the OSCE- and of the Council of Europe -the CoE-, the oldest European organization pursuing European integration. Russia and Belarus were expelled from the CoE in 2022 for violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but nobody expelled the UK, France, Germany, Italy or Turkey from the same organization in 2008 when they violated Serbia’s territorial integrity. Makes sense? Nope. Back at the two-tier way of doing things. Rules for thee, not for me. Sounds familiar?

The reality in 2024 is that the most important European and Western international organizations are in chaos because its members, despite what our leaders say in public and the mainstream media report, cannot even agree on where international borders end or start, how many independent countries exist in Europe today, and what are the real implications of continuing cruising on this mindless route. The Council of Europe has approved in 2024 the very membership of Kosovo in the institution; just think about it: a “country” that the UN doesn’t even recognize and that other members of the CoE also refuse to recognize is invited to become a member of this essential European organization. What do you think will happen now? Will the countries that refuse to recognize the independence of Kosovo leave the organization then? They are obviously being told by the same countries they share UN, EU and NATO with that their understanding of international law and procedures is wrong. Which message do you think the rest of the countries in the world are getting? Yes: get friendly with China or your borders aren’t safe. Get it?

All this may seem irrelevant in the late spring of 2024 from the quiet of your lawn in Alaska, Texas, Wyoming or Massachusetts, but the reality is that we are getting trapped in a situation that only benefits our enemies. We can't tackle illegal immigration, organized crime and other key subjects coherently and holistically because we don't share a joint set of rules and procedures anymore, we don't agree on borders, on international law provisions or on who is the official institutional representative for each place. We have damaged the basis of the UN and that will have pretty serious consequences for us. Because without the UN, it’s again the law of the jungle but now, believe me, America isn’t the king of the jungle anymore. One can die from a massive blow or from many small cuts. China has understood the many cuts strategy is cheaper and effective, implies less damage to Beijing and they have the wits and the patience to wait for as long as it takes.

Our system of international organizations existed as a safeguard against new regional and border wars, the likes of which destroyed Europe in the past and sucked the US into conflicts that had a massive impact on us, not only in resources but also in American lives. China has allied itself with most other regional powers and is asserting a growing control over the UN, NATO, the EU, the OSCE, and the CoE. NATO too? -you say-. Yes, and one of China’s key assets in the Alliance is no other than Edi Rama, the everlasting Socialist Premier of Albania.

The current Israel-Hamas conflict is another tool used by the CCP to break Iran's isolation -promoted by the Trump administration-, prevent the development of the Abraham Accords, corner Western democracy and capitalist beacon Israel, and put China in the driving seat again. The Biden-Harris administration has been Xi Jinpings' loyal toy all along.

Unbeknownst to most Americans, there is a huge statue of Bill Clinton in the center of Kosovo's capital city Prishtina, right on the famous Bill Clinton Boulevard. Bill himself was recognized by the government of Albania in 2023 with the Star of Appreciation for Public Achievement. He is a saint there. Hillary Clinton is received like a star when she visits as well. Official and private visits tend to be blurred. You know what I mean…

Bill Clinton listens to the national anthems of Albania and the US with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama during the ceremony in Tirana in which Clinton was awarded Albania’s Star of Appreciation for Public Achievement, in 2023. (Photo Reuters).

Both Albania and Kosovo are considered quite poor according to European rankings and standards. However, the Albanian diaspora in New York and surrounding states has been a very generous source of contributions and donations both for the Clintons and the Democrat Party for years now. Did you know about it? Isn't it interesting?

It may explain why House Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY) sent letters to the governments of Romania, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, and Slovakia in 2022 demanding that they recognize the unilateral declaration of independence of Kosovo. How high do you think this issue ranked in the minds of Congressman Torres' constituents in one of the poorest districts of the Bronx? Isn’t it time we end the foreign lobbies' control over US politics?

Freshman US Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) welcomes Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani at his office in 2021, with the Kosovo flag prominently displayed (actually covering the Seal of the US House of Representatives on his office’s wall). Torres had become a Member of the House of Representatives just 8 months prior. (Photo Ritchie Torres’ X account).

This game of violating the international norms when it comes to respecting the territorial integrity of nations is a deadly contradiction killing our international system and organizations, but it's certainly enriching the Clintons, the Democrat Party and the enemies of the US.

What do you say? Is it time to wake up already?

For those interested: Here are the letters by Congressman Ritchie Torres to the Ambassadors of Spain, Romania, Greece, Cyprus and Slovakia demanding they recognize Kosovo’s UDI:

https://d12t4t5x3vyizu.cloudfront.net/ritchietorres.house.gov/uploads/2022/03/Letters-to-Ambassadors.pdf