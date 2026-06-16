ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
31m

Ohh no 😫

Reply
Share
Madjack's avatar
Madjack
1h

These are troubling, and seemingly inexplicable events. Unfortunately since the Institutions have lost our trust we are naturally skeptical. Additionally why do we have elective maneuvers occurring in heavily transited corridors?

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture