ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
Oct 6

I enjoyed this Foreign Local. That photo did say it all. Thank you. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
Oct 6

I have a very simple mind that can deal with ambiguity in complex cases but incongruence and inconsistency of thought process, resulting in inconsistent behavior and policy drives me cra cra.

I am OK with segregated female sports to a degree, just as I am OK with clubs, associations etc based on race to a degree since we have freedom of association or disassociation if we so choose.

But the juggernaut that is the Marxist construct of feminism, where oppressor (male) and oppressed (female) frames every argument when it is time to dissolve the "boy" scouts for exclusion while the "girl" scouts remained a female only organization.

If equality, not special privilege, is the goal of feminism and racial causes, why do we still have government programs solely for "minorities and females" like government contract set aside and specialized programs for "only" women and minorities, the womans' basketball league, NAACP, etc etc etc. Please dont let me get started on the legal issues of preference in the family court system.

Apparently when it comes to privilege, what is good for the gander is not appropriate for the goose.

If we are to evolve to color blind and gender blind and base jobs, admissions and participation of ability than these one way set asides, do just the opposite and create animosity to white men who feel they are the target of perpetual rage by women who want equality, until equality is to their disadvantage.

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