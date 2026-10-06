The photograph supplies everything: the American cowboy, the flag, individual protest, Judeo-Christian values—a man standing alone in defense of girls’ sports—and the collision between traditional feminist causes and today’s wild gender debate invented by the Left.

I saw a photograph recently that caught my attention.

A man stood beside a heavily traveled road up north in Maine.

Cowboy hat.

American flag waving in the wind.

And a sign:

PROTECT GIRLS SPORTS.

That’s it.

Yet that simple image contained an extraordinary amount of American cultural history.

Think about the symbolism.

The cowboy may be the most recognizably masculine figure American culture ever produced.

Imagine American women fighting for political equality a century ago—or equal opportunities in education and athletics decades later—having that cowboy standing beside them.

They might have loved the image.

Today, there he was.

An American cowboy standing up for American girls.

And somehow, in 2026, that can be considered controversial to some.

Title IX became US law in 1972. It prohibited sex discrimination in federally funded education—but equality did not mean pretending the sexes were interchangeable.

American girls and women were given something enormously important: their own opportunities to compete in athletics.

The rules implementing Title IX expressly permitted separate male and female teams while requiring equal athletic opportunities for both sexes. That distinction helped generations of American girls compete, excel and win on a playing field of their own.

But today the argument reaches deeper than sports.

We are arguing about what man and woman mean in the first place.

My position is uncomplicated.

There are men and there are women. Some people suffer from gender dysphoria. They deserve compassion, dignity and appropriate care.

But compassion does not require abandoning biological reality.

Nor is defending women’s sports a fringe position. Pew reported in 2026 that close to 70% of Americans say whether someone is a man or woman is determined by sex at birth. 73% are actually uncomfortable with athletes competing on teams that don’t match their birth sex.

There is another irony.

America’s Left often presents itself as more internationally minded than conservatives. Yet much of the world remains considerably more traditional on sex and gender than America’s Leftist institutions want to admit.

Ipsos’s 2025 survey across 38 markets found 61 percent agreeing there are only two genders, up from 53 percent a year earlier. Agreement reached 81 percent in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, 86 percent in Malaysia, 78 percent in Peru, 75 percent in China and 69 percent in South Africa.

Which brings me back to America and to the solitary cowboy by the highway in Maine.

Political movements spend fortunes searching for symbols capable of communicating an argument instantly.

This one needed no advertising agency.

One man.

One cowboy hat.

One American flag.

One sign:

PROTECT GIRLS SPORTS.

Ironically enough, that cowboy standing beside a Maine highway isn’t standing quite as alone as the photograph suggests—the majority of Americans stand with him.

Standing up for American girls shouldn’t be controversial in the least.

If it is to you, you should check yourself.

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