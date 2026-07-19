ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Paul Brett
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The Serbs were among our strongest and loyal allies in WW2

Under pressure from Germany in the Balkans War, America did Germany’s Dirty Work and betrayed Serbia shamefully! So long as Croatia remained in Germany’s Quarter, the Serbs were extinguishable. For the Serbs to have any favour towards America at all, is remarkable. But when you are a slice of meat in a multi layered sandwich, one has to, to one degree or another, go with the best options available at any given time. And as for the American/Serbian relationship, it depends on who is elected into the Presidency. And ATM the favour is certainly with Mr Trump….

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