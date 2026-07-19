At the end of May, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made an interesting observation.

He claimed that President Trump is more popular in Serbia than any American leader in recent memory and suggested that a visit to Belgrade could attract immense crowds of Serbian patriots welcoming Orange Man to Belgrade.

Many Left-leaning Americans will find that difficult to believe.

After all, Serbia is not usually the first country that comes to mind when discussing America’s closest friends.

I was not surprised.

I first visited Serbia and Kosovo in 1997, lived in Belgrade in 1998-1999, and later served in both places in a diplomatic capacity for a major international organization before working in the private sector—13 years altogether, without counting my years of service in Bosnia, Montenegro and Macedonia.

I have followed regional and Serbian politics closely ever since 1992.

And if there is one thing many Americans misunderstand about Serbia, it is this:

Serbs generally distinguish between America and particular American policies.

That distinction matters.

The 1999 NATO bombing campaign left deep scars—I know it well.

The Kosovo issue remains wholeheartedly painful.

Many Serbs felt that Western governments treated their country unfairly during the turbulent years following the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Yet despite those grievances, admiration for America never completely disappeared.

In fact, many Serbs continued to admire aspects of American society that they felt Western elites themselves had begun abandoning.

Patriotism.

Christianity.

Strong national identity.

Traditional family values.

A belief that sovereign nations must defend their own interests.

This helps explain why President Trump resonates with many Serbian voters.

In their eyes, Trump does not symbolize the foreign policy establishment that dominated Washington during the 1990s and 2000s.

He represents something different—a challenge to that establishment.

Left-wing elites in the United States and Europe frequently portray President Trump as an authoritarian figure.

The accusation is difficult to take seriously.

Orange Man was elected democratically, governed under constitutional limits, left office when required, and returned to power through another historic election victory.

Yet what many Serbs notice is something else.

The same political and media elites who spent years portraying Donald Trump as a threat to democracy often treated Serbia with a similar degree of contempt—on both sides of the Atlantic.

They lectured Serbs about how they should govern themselves, how they should understand their own history, and what national interests they were permitted to defend.

As a result, many Serbs view Trump not as a representative of the Western establishment, but as the only leader that can defend the West from the establishment elites.

There is another reason Serbia deserves attention.

Today, Serbia is arguably the most important non-NATO, non-EU country in South Eastern Europe.

Situated between East and West, it maintains relations with Russia, China, the European Union, and the United States simultaneously.

That balancing act requires political skill and constant adaptation.

Serbia’s history has rarely been easy.

The 20th century brought wars, occupations, civil conflict, sanctions, bombings, and territorial disputes.

The 21st century has presented new challenges.

Yet Serbia remains one of the most resilient societies I have encountered.

Perhaps that resilience explains why many Serbs instinctively understand political messages centered on sovereignty, identity, and national interest.

Those themes are not theoretical in the streets and fields of Serbia.

They are painfully lived experience.

Americans are often told that Europe overwhelmingly rejects the political ideas associated with Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Marco Rubio.

That is true when talking about the EU elites—reality is very different in the street, among ordinary Europeans.

Travel to Belgrade and you may discover one of the most charismatic capitals of Europe—and one of the strongest reservoirs of pro-American sentiment anywhere on the old continent.

Not because Serbs have forgotten history.

But precisely because they remember it.

And sometimes history produces unexpected friendships that are worth cherishing.

One more thought to keep in mind:

the processes that work in Belgrade, equally work in Moscow…

Celebratory clapping on September 4th, 2020 at the Oval Office after the Serbia and Kosovo delegations signed the Agreement on Normalization of Economic Relations between both sides, following President’s Trump successful mediation—yet another Nobel Peace Prize winning moment the global elites ignored given their rampant TDS.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.