ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Devin Kennemore's avatar
Devin Kennemore
1h

The UAE and Oman need to build a canal from the Persian Gulf east across to the Gulf of Oman so shipping can completely sidestep the Strait of Hormuz. It could be done.

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Peter Samuel's avatar
Peter Samuel
2h

So all of that belongs to the UAE then ? I too wondered about the map and drawings, I guess someone messed up drawing the map.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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