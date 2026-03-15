Fellow Substacker Don Surber posted this striking map yesterday while discussing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The map labeled the strategic waterway “Strait of America,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to the enormous US interest in keeping the passage open for global trade.

But the map revealed something else—something far stranger than the name.

Just beside the Strait lies one of the most unusual borders on Earth.

Near the tip of the Arabian Peninsula sits Madha, a small piece of the Sultanate of Oman completely surrounded by the territory of the United Arab Emirates. That alone would be a geographic curiosity.

But the story becomes even stranger.

Inside Madha lies the tiny village of Nahwa, which belongs to the Emirate of Sharjah in the UAE. In other words: UAE territory surrounding Omani territory, which itself surrounds another pocket of UAE land.

A country inside a country inside another country.

Our US borders are quite simple. Borders like this are rare, but they remind us that the map of the world is full of historical accidents and local decisions that outlast generations.

Europe has its own famous example: Kaliningrad, a Russian territory separated from the rest of Russia by Lithuania and Poland.

Yet the Arabian Peninsula quietly hosts one of the planet’s most unusual geographic puzzles—hidden just miles from the strategic shipping lanes of Hormuz.

Sometimes the strangest stories in geopolitics are not about wars or treaties. They are about borders themselves.

I hope we shall take Kharg Island and plant Old Glory on it, Iwo Jima style. We should then rename it Surber Island. And call Hormuz the Strait of America permanently. Even war can bring positive changes… wouldn’t you agree? I know Dindu Nuffin does.

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