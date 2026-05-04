Divers exploring Sebago Lake in Maine recently found something unexpected.

A yellow 1974 Camaro Z28.

No license plates.

Windows down.

Sitting 55 feet below the surface.

No one knows exactly how it got there.

No one knows how long it’s been there.

But one thing is clear:

It’s not coming back on its own.

That image is hard to ignore.

Because in many ways, it looks a lot like Maine’s economy.

After nearly eight years under failed Governor Janet Mills and unified Democrat control,

the state budget has gone from roughly $7 billion to $13 billion.

Nearly doubled.

And yet—

Higher energy costs and crime figures.

Higher taxes and poverty rates.

Housing out of reach.

Strained healthcare.

Shrinking services in all communities.

And schools at the very bottom of the education rankings in the US.

More taxes, more money.

Less to show for it.

That is not growth.

That is drift.

And drift is how things end up at the bottom.

Not overnight.

But slowly—

quietly—

until one day you look down

and realize something very valuable is gone: your life.

This is the moment Maine is in.

And that is why local entrepreneur Owen McCarthy is running for Governor there.

He claims that Maine’s problems are not inevitable—

they are the result of Democrat policy choices.

Choices that have made it harder to build,

harder to work,

harder to stay.

And he offered a simple conclusion:

Maine can do better—but only if it changes course.

So he has offered Mainers a comprehensive plan worth diving into.

Because economies do not collapse all at once.

They sink.

Maine is heading into an election that will decide its survival.

After years of rising spending and declining results,

this is no longer about ideology.

It is about performance.

And performance has a record.

The Camaro in Sebago Lake is a mystery.

Maine’s economic trajectory is not.

The question now is simple:

Do Mainers leave it there—

or do they start pulling it back up?

Maine GOP Gubernatorial Primary candidate Owen McCarthy (right) talks to a constituent.

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