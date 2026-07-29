Airbus Super Puma helicopters of the Serbian Ministry of the Interior have been deployed to help in wildfires in Greece, Bosnia and now Spain too. The Super Puma can carry up to 3,500 liters of water per drop and perform rapid water-bombing runs, enabling it to deliver large volumes of water quickly to remote or hard-to-reach fires. Its twin engines, high speed, and extended range allow it to operate in harsh, remote environments and support evacuations or crew transport when needed.

The summer of 2026 is being a nightmare regarding wildfires in Europe—with more than 300,000 people displaced already.

When forests burn, fire doesn’t recognize borders.

It doesn’t care whether the trees stand in France or Spain.

Whether the people speak French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Serbian, Turkish, Czech or Swedish.

Fire only moves forward.

This week—miraculously—so did Europe.

As devastating wildfires spread across France and Spain, the response came from every direction.

Germany.

Croatia.

Czech Republic.

Portugal.

Slovakia.

Sweden.

Greece.

Italy.

Serbia.

Turkey.

Military aircraft.

Canadair water bombers.

Helicopters.

Fire engines.

Hundreds of firefighters.

Military and civilian personnel galore.

France even deployed the Airbus A400M military transport aircraft in a new role, dropping up to 20 tons of fire retardant to slow the advance of the flames.

In a memorable feat, Portugal alone sent 41 firefighting vehicles and more than 130 personnel to Spain, while Greece, Italy, Serbia and Turkey dispatched firefighting aircraft and helicopters through the European Civil Protection Mechanism. France received aircraft and helicopters from Germany, Czechia, Croatia, Portugal, Slovakia and Sweden as well.

Think about that for a moment.

Some of these countries have spent centuries fighting one another.

Yet today their pilots fly toward the same flames.

Their firefighters wear different uniforms.

They speak different languages.

But once they arrive, they become members of the same brotherhood.

The Brotherhood of Fire.

They do not ask whether the family trapped behind the flames voted Left or Right.

Whether they are Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox or Muslim.

Whether they belong to the European Union or are only candidates for membership.

They simply go.

Because when disaster strikes, the fire does not discriminate.

Neither should courage.

There is something profoundly hopeful about watching a Serbian helicopter protect Spanish homes.

A Turkish aircraft defending Spanish forests.

Portuguese firefighters saving their Iberian neighbors.

German crews standing shoulder to shoulder with French colleagues.

In a continent that has known so much war, it is easy to forget that cooperation also has its heroes.

As Europe burns, these men and women remind us that civilization is not measured only by the monuments we build.

It is especially measured by the sacrifice of foreign personnel coming to the rescue of others.

And that is a brotherhood worth celebrating.

An Air Tractor 802 Fire Boss plane of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, like the two currently fighting the wildfires in Spain.

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