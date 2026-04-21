As we saw in “The Anti-Trump Summit in Barcelona,”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has positioned himself as a leading voice of the international Left.

A stage.

A message.

A role.

From that stage, he warned of “reactionary forces,”

of threats to democracy,

of the need to defend international law.

But leadership is not defined by words alone.

It is very much defined by standards too.

And that is where the contradiction appears.

In 2019, Sanchez ordered the removal of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco from a state mausoleum—arguing that democracies should not honor authoritarian leaders.

In 2025, that same Prime Minister laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Vietnamese dictator Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi.

Two gestures.

One question.

What is the standard?

Because both figures are tied—however differently—to repression and violence, human rights violations and state-sanctioned murder of political dissidents.

And yet one is removed from history,

while the other is publicly honored.

That is not a historical judgment.

It is a political one.

Selection based on narrative.

On alignment.

On convenience.

That is where branding enters.

As Scott Buckley, Co-Founder of Face Forward, explains:

“Voters don’t follow platforms.

They follow people.

They don’t remember talking points.

They remember how a candidate made them feel.

And they don’t decide in debates or ads—

they decide at a quiet, private moment of recognition.

That’s where branding matters most.”

That is the game.

And Sanchez is playing it.

Because when standards shift,

principles disappear.

And when principles disappear,

politics becomes performance.

Narrative replaces reality.

Emotion replaces accountability.

And over time,

propaganda replaces truth.

Because when standards apply only to your opponents,

they are not standards at all.

They are tools.

Of hypocrisy.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

Destroying democracy to defend democracy… Get it?

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