By 1914, the Royal Families of Europe were all cousins. Queen Victoria, the “Grandmother of Europe,” had married her children across dynasties. Britain’s House Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and Germany’s House Hohenzollern were family—and suddenly enemies at the outbreak of World War I. Cousin fought cousin. On three continents, King George V sent British contingents to fight German forces commanded by Emperor Wilhelm II.

Three years into the war, the Imperial German Air Service introduced a plane that would alter the British Monarchy itself. The Gotha bombers began flying over London in 1917. Their night raids terrified civilians. Buildings burned. Families hid in fear. For the first time, war had reached the home front through the skies. The psychological shock reverberated across Britain.

Anti-German sentiment surged all over the British Empire. The Royal Family’s German name suddenly became a political liability. In July 1917, King George V acted. He changed the family name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor, drawing on the centuries-old castle that symbolized English history and royal stability.

Dynasties shifted—not by marriage, not by battles on the continent, but by a modern war plane above London.

House Windsor emerged from the wreckage of war, carrying the strong legacy of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and the bloodlines of Europe, including, decades later, House Glucksburg through Prince Philip, husband of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II. A long-lasting dynasty transformed. A Royal House reborn. All because a terrifying bomber flew overhead.

Today, King Charles III is the Head of House Windsor, yet he is also the first British Monarch of House Glucksburg—the Danish dynasty that connects the Royal Families of Britain, Denmark, Norway, Greece and Spain.

History is rarely just politics or lineage. Sometimes it is a machine in the sky, a moment of terror, and a strategic decision that changes everything.

God Save the King. Pity it is the current one. Though that’s for the British people to deal with…

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