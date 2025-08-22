MSNBC host Symone Sanders Townsend reporting about the fears of the family of a deported “makeup artist”, who was illegally in the US.

“Crime cannot be tolerated. Criminals thrive on the indulgence of society’s understanding.” -Batman Begins (2005).

Buffoon Bernie Sanders’ and braindead Joe Biden’s former staffer Symone Sanders Townsend defines herself on her own website as “a powerhouse in politics and media, she has spent her career breaking barriers, shaping national conversations, and using her voice to advocate for change. From campaign war rooms to the White House to the anchor desk, Symone has made her mark as a strategist, communicator, and trusted political analyst.”

Yep, the lady ain’t humble at all. That’s for sure. Proud of her Leftist activist background and of her role in the worst administration of all times, Ms. Sanders Townsend (35) has found now in surrealist Leftist MSNBC her new niche: reporting about the agony of immigrant communities faced with deportation of illegals by the Trump administration; and reporting about each specific deportee’s case and the fears of his/her family.

I know that Leftists, like “powerhouse” Sanders Townsend, and myself will never find a common ground to communicate. We could be speaking different languages for all that matters. We shall never be able to share a common ground to stand on because to me this is all truly painful and heartbreaking.

Where was she when traitors Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas left our borders wide open? When they flew in millions of illegals? Where was she when many of those illegals raped women and children? When they murdered so many American citizens? When they brought with them into the US the fentanyl that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans? When they crashed the cars and run away after killing or injuring many other US citizens trying to have a normal life in their own country?

We actually know where she was. She was at the White House and at MSNBC, pushing her Leftist agenda and caring ZERO about the destruction of America and the suffering of US victims and their families.

So now, when I see her worrying so much on TV about the feelings of the deported criminals -yes, even a “makeup artist” or a “father” is a criminal if he entered the country illegally- and the fear of his relatives, like all these other lunatic activists demanding the return of the deported MS-13 gang members to the US, I can only say… sadly, somberly, disappointedly:

HOW MANY TIMES DID YOU REPORT ABOUT THE VICTIMS RAPED BY THE ILLEGAL MONSTERS THAT KILLED THEM? HOW MANY TIMES DID YOU REPORT ABOUT THE PAIN AND THE AGONY OF THEIR FAMILIES? HOW MANY TIMES DID YOU DEMAND THAT OUR BORDERS BE CLOSED, THE CRIMINALS STOPPED AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE PROTECTED? HOW MANY TIMES DID YOU ASK THAT THOSE IN OFFICE WHO BROUGHT SO MUCH CRIME, PAIN AND MISERY TO OUR COUNTRY BE CHARGED, TRIED AND PUNISHED ACCORDINGLY?

I will tell you how many times, Ms. Sanders Townsend. ZERO TIMES.

So now, when I see you reporting, so magnanimous and concerned, about the fears of the relatives of the illegals your Democrat Party brought in precisely to create all this pain and to change the face (and the vote) of America, I can only say one thing: SHAME ON YOU!

US citizens raped and killed by illegal immigrants. Democrats apparently care a lot more about the deported foreign rapists and killers, than about their US victims.

The levels of political surrealism got shuttered on April 15th, 2025, when Democrat lawmakers said that if an illegal criminal deported to a supermax prison in El Salvador isn’t brought back to the US, they will visit the central American country, to inquire for his release.

I’m speechless, but I certainly hope US voters will remember this absurd stunt when they go to the ballot box next time. If Dems want to die on that hill, supporting illegal immigration, the cartels and illegal criminal deportees, let’s indulge them and make sure they die on that hill…