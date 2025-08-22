ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
1d

If it weren’t for a double standards, they would have no standards at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸
Bryan L.'s avatar
Bryan L.
1d

It looks like an alien from out of space.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Al Ballesteros
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture