Image from the Leftist (political, manipulative) documentary “National Identity is Made Up”, launched by the glorious Marxist propaganda tool formerly known as The New York Times, back in 2018, in which a white dude tells the world that being proud of your country basically equals being a fascist. Nothing like embracing Mao’s ‘Red Book’ instead, in order to achieve absolute happiness. Disregard the fact that -wherever implemented- Socialism/Communism indelibly brought misery, poverty and tragedy to people, except for the happy oligarchy on top of the game: the ‘apparatchiks’ of the Communist Party (aka “Obama’s wet dream”).

“While some states experimented with noncitizen voting in the 19th century, the practice was abandoned as America solidified its identity and governance structure. The reason was simple: democracy is strongest when it is tied to national identity. The right to vote is a foundational pillar of self-rule, and it cannot be extended to those who have not pledged themselves to the nation’s well-being.

New York’s court has delivered a crucial rebuke to an insidious trend, but the fight is far from over. Progressives will continue to push for noncitizen voting, using the same tired arguments of inclusivity and fairness while ignoring the fundamental reality that a nation cannot survive if it allows non-members to dictate its policies.” - AMUSE on X

“Fundamental human wickedness creates a demand that the righteous and industrious band together for self-defense. Free trade cannot exist where there is no trust. Trust is built on force because reason alone cannot govern human beings. That is why we have laws and nations.” - Josiah Lippincott

If you want to know what I think of Germany’s so far worst Chancellor since Attila (excluding the years 1933-1945, naturlich), you can click here and read the paragraphs about ‘Clown in Chief’ Olaf Scholz I wrote in September 2024.

A few months later, during an interview with foreign press on January 23rd, 2025, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz -facing one of the toughest elections for his Socialist Party in February 2025, given the dismal results of his years in office- said, regarding Turkish-origin voters in Germany, the following:

“First and foremost, I am profoundly pleased that such a significant number of individuals in Germany — whether they themselves, their parents, or even grandparents hail from Turkey — are actively participating in the democratic process. This is an unequivocally positive development for our democracy. The recognition of dual citizenship constitutes a monumental stride forward, enabling countless individuals to embrace both their ancestral homeland and their adopted country while actively engaging in decision-making processes.”

This -frankly weird- statement contains too many things that are worth playing with for a moment, if we want to understand why the situation in the West (not only in Germany, but also in the US, UK, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, everywhere) is the way it is in 2025.

To make things even more complex, the government of Islamist President Erdogan just announced that the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services will hold online educational seminars for Turkish citizens living in Germany starting in April 2025, as part of its intense efforts to strengthen family structures and raise awareness about the importance of family values, according to the Islamist parameters championed by the Erdogan government. These seminars will be held fully online to ensure accessibility, with experts from the Turkish Communications Directorate and the Green Crescent Society leading the sessions.

Isn’t that another sign of the national identity crisis in Germany under the current Leftist leaders? And a sign of how foreign powers always fill in the vacuum that our weak Leftist politicians leave open in the West whenever they get to power?

Turkish flags displayed in Germany. At least one German flag is seen too… As many Western observers have repeatedly stated: “Europe is dying.” (Photo: TDN).

We need to extract a few points from this paragraph in order to (if the prejudices in our minds allow us) analyze reality and take measures to improve it.

I recover here the quote from Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980), mentioned recently on one of my posts, who said a long time ago that “Canada is the only country in the world that knows how to live without an identity”. We can certainly agree in 2025 that even Canada has failed at that, since it is actually impossible for any country to justify itself and its democratic institutions without the notion of national meaning. A country with no identity is not a country anymore, but a sort of international airport terminal or grand railway station where strangers cross paths on their own journeys pursuing their exclusive and very different goals.

That certainly isn’t what our Founding Fathers had in mind when they created our federal republic, the United States, centuries ago…

Just a few days ago, newly appointed Canadian Prime Minister, the unelected Mark Carney, said, while announcing the future parliamentary elections in his country, that “President Trump claims that Canada isn’t a real country”. Good shot at cheap demagoguery, but no, pal. We Americans are very interested in having solid, powerful “real countries” on the other side of each one of our borders. It is your policies during the disastrous decade under man-child Trudeau that have ruined Canada; just like the policies and corruption in Mexico have ruined our neighbor to the South.

Canada shares a land boundary with the United States only, and maritime borders with both France and Denmark. All its neighbors will gladly benefit from the return of sanity and grown up politics to Ottawa, but it is up to Canadians to decide whether they have a national identity to defend (which is incompatible with the course taken under Trudeau), or if they are just a vast shapeless collection of people with no national vision of their own. I very much wish our beloved neighbors to the north to choose the first option. North America, the West and the whole world are much safer places with the Canada we had until Trudeau’s Leftist troupe got their hands on the wheel at the start of the 21st century.

Pro-Hamas protesters take over the streets in Canada, in a very familiar photo all over the West. Their abuse of our institutions has only been made possible by the reality of weak politicians all over the West, who have entirely betrayed their oath of allegiance to our countries, our Western culture and our civic freedoms.

Support the country you live in, or live in the country you support!

And watch this video from my Law Enforcement pal Clinton Jaws, you’ll love it…