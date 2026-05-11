I need to send this message—a plea—to Democrats in their 50s and up.

To those with whom we shared a shared space—a shared reality—for most of our lives.

The United States was our shared home and we understood the rules of the game.

We had our differences often.

We disliked some of the political figures in each others’ parties.

We disagreed vehemently on important things.

Though most of our bitter disputes were ultimately about trivial things.

We knew deep inside that America was our shared home—and we were sure it was the best country on Earth.

Wearing our colors wasn’t a political thing.

Today—sadly—that confluence is long gone.

You blame us—we blame you.

You are entitled to your views and you have every right to say what you want.

But we all know deep inside you left us, not the other way around.

It was you who allowed the anti-US radicals in your party to take over your structure, hijacking the language, overtaking and replacing our shared symbols, handing the loudspeaker to foreign Marxists who had no allegiance to America.

Marking the collapse of shared national identity and mutual civic restraint.

Embracing strangers to alienate your neighbors was said to be logical.

As if communities could be built with people you don’t actually know. With those with whom you have little in common.

While turning your back on your friend, your classmate, your neighbor of yesteryear. Even many of your relatives.

Then Orange Man went down the escalator and all your hate coalesced organically.

We need not revisit all that has happened since then—we both understand by now that we live in entirely different echo chambers.

Nothing much is seen from similar perspectives, to the point that we have—unbeknownst to most—let go of all that united us.

Precisely what the CCP needed to succeed—their goal achieved—aware that they could never defeat the United States otherwise.

So we are now where we are.

Mirroring what the Left did in Israel since January 2023, you have engaged since 2025 in protest after protest after protest, looking to undermine the legitimately elected government of our Nation.

You see nothing wrong in what Obama and Biden did, but you hate all Trump does.

I get it.

To most of you now, protesting Trump is a big part of your life.

But not all signs are valid.

And one—especially—is a war declaration.

The one saying 8647.

You still have it in your garage.

You carried it in your protests and waved it energetically—though it betrays all you once were: teachers, nurses, doctors, police officers, military, public servants and private sector employees too.

That sign is not protest. You know what it means.

That sign is not about your First Amendment Rights—and you know it too.

That sign is pure, un-American political violence.

And it is not only aimed at 47: Donald Trump.

It is aimed at all his voters.

All his supporters.

At millions of patriotic Americans.

Yes, you know it is still in your garage.

Shred it. Get rid of it. So we can still give each other a chance.

As Americans.

As neighbors.

As family.

Do it—and do not use it ever again.

Myself and many in my echo chamber deeply disliked 39, 44 and 46.

But we would never ever carry that sign—asking for them to be killed.

You have crossed the Rubicon—and we desperately need you to come back.

Realize it fast—and correct course before it’s too late.

This is my plea to you today.

Let us try—one last time—

to remember we are still Americans.