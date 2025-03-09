Cheers! To us! May we share very many more good moments together! God bless!

“The future is completely open and we are writing it moment to moment.” - Pema Chodron

“God himself favors the brave.” - Publius Ovidius Naso (43 BC – AD 17/18)

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” - Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865)

I publish this post today to thank the first 9 paid subscribers to ForeignLocal.

There are already -in just 11 months- hundreds of free subscribers to my Substack though still only nine brave paying ones. They have inspired me and encouraged me much more than they could even imagine!

Thank you to the brave nine of you, from the heart. You didn’t need to do it and yet, you did it. It means and it helps me a lot. With the money you paid me, I purchased the plane ticket to go see my parents last Christmas.

Also, getting such amazing endorsement from them 9 was entirely a surprise for me. I was not sure what to do or say at first, when I heard about their payments. I smiled, thanked God and promised to keep on writing in defense of our Western freedoms, and in defense of my beloved United States of America… still in my heart the best country on Earth, as one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

It’s not been a year yet, and it already feels as if we’ve been together in this journey a lot longer, wouldn’t you agree? We’ve visited museums-countries-conflicts-history together, shared joy, anger, anguish, hope and dreams. We’ve laughed, shouted and “talked” about so many things and by doing so, crossed borders of every kind together. We’ve seen unspeakable evil displayed time and again in these few months and we have built already a strong bond, a network of sorts that will help us endure together -God willing- the difficult moments that are alas still to come.

Many others -832 more as of today- have already subscribed to ForeignLocal; and what an amazing collection of fellow travelers they make: from so many backgrounds, nationalities, walks of life… it’s fascinating. We have shared some thoughts directly, shared some pain and anger, some laughs too, a few photos, messages, best wishes and heartfelt encouragement…

Yes, as I usually say, the world has gone bonkers, especially our beloved and essential West. It’s all a shitshow indeed, but there are also far too many amazing moments (especially since sanity got back into the White House under the Trump-Vance administration), stories, promises, people and things to fight for. A lot of monsters as well to confront, waltzes to dance together and friendships to discover along the way.

I will surely disappoint you at some point in our hopefully long relation, like every meaningful good lover you’ve ever loved before, but I promise I shall try again and again to regain your hearts and minds.

There’s a lot ahead on the way to Valhalla… and I look forward to share it with you all.

I thank you today for the promise of future victories you embody. And I raise my glass of red wine to thank you again, to say cheers… to you all… and especially to my first 9 paid ForeignLocal subscribers! God bless indeed.

-AGE QUOD AGIS-