ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dindu Nuffin's avatar
Dindu Nuffin
15h

Lord only knows what's really beneath that ice

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
2h

Great news article. Oh it's an island. If you claimed you owned it the Antarctica coalition would charge you property tax.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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