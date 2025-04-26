“And so Ukraine is battered into agreeing to a possible ceasefire; not battered by Russian military attrition, but by their former allies in Washington. This deal has been inevitable since the Oval Office Ambush and the withdrawal of American military and intelligence support from Ukraine.” - Andrew Fox

“War does not determine who is right, only who is left.” - Bertrand Russell, 3rd Earl Russell (1872-1970)

1. Why do our elites care about Ukraine the country? Other than the interests of the military industrial complex to sell weapons, and the interests of the CCP to see us ruined by a conflict with Russia, I don’t know.

Ukraine has never had any historical relevance to us in the West through the centuries. It didn’t even exist as an independent state until 1991, and the knowledge of 99% of Americans and Europeans about reality there is literally ZERO.

From my talks with fellow Americans and Europeans, I learned that they all believe Ukraine is a compact country populated by Ukrainians who speak Ukrainian and worship President Zelenskyy. When I tell them that the country is (or used to be until very little) a mixed ethnic salad of Ukrainians, Russians, Hungarians, Romanians, Germans, Lithuanians, Polish, Tatars and Jews, they look at me with utter confusion. If you then explain to them that the place is massively corrupt, that Zelenskky isn’t the hero they’ve been told he is, that he has persecuted Christian denominations and cancelled elections, diverted $billions of foreign aid, or that antisemitism is rampant there, most Americans’ and Europeans’ brains switch off.

How you can claim to care about what you absolutely don’t know is for psychologists to label.

2. What is it that we should be caring about, that our political elites have been ignoring for years in the West? The security of our borders, the safety and well-being of our citizens, and the massive invasion of illegal immigrants that are far bigger a threat to us than Vladimir Putin could ever be.

Also relevant, the invasion through the last 30 years of millions of ‘refugees’ who came to our Western countries "legally", just to drain our public resources, act as agents of their countries of origin here, and abuse our freedoms. We’ve allowed our elites to create a monster the likes of which has never been seen before. One that may well end up devouring us. You think the references to an upcoming civil war in the UK are a joke? The joke is telling us to keep on caring about Ukraine when our own countries are in tatters.

3. Why Vladimir Putin is not a concern to me, and shouldn’t be one to the West? Because he is not attacking my country (the US), any of our Western countries, any country with which the US has a mutual defense agreement. Get it?

Our plate is full as it is already, thanks precisely to those who wanted us to focus on the Russia hoax for nearly a decade now. We are in no condition to be focusing on what Putin does, when half the world is directly attacking us, by violating our borders, sending millions of illegal invaders our way, pushing tons of American-killing drugs into our country, and threatening our food and energy supplies.

If that is not a priority to you, I don’t really comprehend what we are talking about! More stuff for mental diagnosis indeed.

4. To those who say Putin is a dictator and Russia an evil undemocratic country. Well, pals, why don’t we self-examine and correct our own home-mess first? The election in the US was stolen in 2020, an illegitimate administration was put in place and the invasion of America by 21 million illegal immigrants was sponsored, facilitated and paid for with our taxes by that very US administration and its rogue agencies. How is that for a healthy democracy?

The UK situation any better? Not really. What about the UE? Romania, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium? Give me a break. Putin bad? Maybe. I don’t want to imagine the developments in Russia and the rest of Europe once he is not at the helm there. Yugoslavia rings any bell? No? Why am I not surprised?

Want to check with the nearest mental hospital again?

5. "Defending Ukraine is essential to protect the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations", you say. Sure? Didn’t you lot violate these principles when you illegally recognized the unilateral declaration of independence of Kosovo, thus violating Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty?

Yes, using the two-tier measuring tape isn’t going to cut it any longer. If you claim to protect since 2022 the very same principles you haven’t cared about violating since 2008, I guess you should close your mouth or go see the psychologist once more.

6. You claim President Trump is bad for seeking a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, right? Trump works for us, the US voters, not for the Ukrainian ex-voters, the Russian voters or the European voters for that matter. Trump is focusing on our sole national interests, like Putin is logically focusing on Russia’s.

Maybe it is about time European nations (while they still exist) focus on their own needs and strategic goals too. If that sounds too extreme right wing, yes, you are the one with a serious mental problem, not us.

7. But the invasion of Ukraine was “unprovoked”, so the Russians are the bad guys, right? Not true. The Ukrainian government set up by the global NeoCon elites after toppling the legitimate authorities in the country in 2014, started bombing the ethnic Russian inhabited regions of Ukraine that same year. They spent 8 years shelling parts of their country where people they don’t respect lived. Is that the regime you want to defend? Unprovoked, my derriere.

8. Imagine if regions in Mexico populated with Americans were attacked by the Mexican government. Imagine that went on for a long time. Imagine those regions declared independence from Mexico, fought a war with Mexico. We would help them right? You wouldn’t call that unprovoked... If only we had something like that in our history. Oh, wait, wasn’t that what happened in Texas? Part of Mexico, declared independence, fought a war, which we supported, they won, and later asked to be accepted as a new federal unit in the USA. Pretty similar to what Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea, Kherson and Zaporizhzija went through. They also held a referendum, applied to join the Russian Federation and were admitted. You don’t like that narrative? I get it... it doesn’t fit your story of unprovoked invasion and Russian annexation. Too many things don’t match your narrative. Still, we have more pressing things here at home to focus on…

9. You still claim the Russians have launched a ‘full scale invasion’ of Ukraine? Really? Do you claim that Russian troops have occupied Haisyn, Zhytomyr, Korosten', Shepetivka or Lviv? Don’t even know where those places are on the map of the country? Please stop saying ‘full scale invasion’ of Ukraine. You either have no clue of what you’re saying, or you are entirely lying, like the Western mainstream media does. Look at the map above if you will. Or not. I don’t care. Better focus on the situation in your own country.

10. You don't think it is time to look for a compromise and move forward? You prefer to risk WWIII instead of focusing on the problems at home? Well, I am grateful the Trump-Vance administration is focusing on my country for once. Maybe it is time for you to wake up, stop focusing on far away places, and start trying to fix your own country before it goes up in smoke. Just saying...

Enough of this charade. Enough of this absurdity. Enough of wasting our resources and putting us in danger while the real invaders rape our women and children, abuse our institutions and resources, kill our own people and desecrate our own national soil.