ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
1d

Foreign Local you are spot on in your analysis of Spain and other countries that are more concerned about "offending " their Muslim residents. We pay the most money for NATO. For what? So they can insult us and pander to Muslims. NATO is in the USA. 🇺🇸 I say boot them out. Thank you so much for your support to us Patriots.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
1d

A surprisingly pacifist tone from Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez, who only a few months ago lamented that he lacked nuclear weapons to drop on Israel.

Let's hope for an election that will bring a PP-VOX coalition to power and allow Sanchez to retire and focus on managing his family's chain of brothels instead.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture