Spain further seriously destroyed its own international reputation by refusing our USAF planes to use our joint military bases on its soil (Moron and Rota) to bomb Iran. President Trump and SoW Hegseth scolded Spanish PM Socialist Pedro Sanchez, who responded by publicly stating he had done what he had done because he was “Opposed to War”. Like children. But there’s something more. It’s the repetition of the 2004 dynamics during the Iraq war.

Now this Marxist clown Sanchez just sent the most modern frigate in the Spanish Navy (the F105 Cristobal Colon above) to “protect EU member Cyprus from Iran and Hezbollah attacks”.

So the questions remain: what’s the point to refuse support to your main NATO ally but then send key military assets to support an EU fellow member? If Iran attacks the British bases in Cyprus again, will the Spanish frigate respond? Wouldn’t that mean “getting involved in the war” Socialist Sanchez opposes? The Spanish frigate isn’t then a war asset but a peace one?

Plus now we know that after the whole shitshow, Sanchez did indeed allow our USAF planes to use the bases in Spain to bomb Iran… so what was the point of positioning his country in such a bad light? Now it is clear: it was just a maneuver to feed TDS to the Spanish, European and US public opinions. They are in synchrony thanks to the mainstream media narrative coordination. Is that how the Left in Europe builds its electability? On TDS gut reactions alone? Feeding the anti-US sentiment? Is that how true allies operate?

This is just absurd, sad, ridiculous... but sadly very effective as it allows the Marxists to win elections in Spain, in Europe, (and as Dems still hope) in America too. Democrats seem to have inoculated their TDS virus to the rest of the world Leftists. Now I understand the constant bashing of President Trump in the international (and specially the European) media: he’s a crazy egomaniac, he has no plan, he’s destroying international law… it’s all part of the Democrats’ agenda, using the world press controlled by the same few people (the Truth Project) to empower TDS on a global scale. They don’t care that TDS is in fact anti-US sentiment fed by Communists and other vicious anti-Western animals.

The question in my mind when dealing with this type of TDS and unreliable allies is clear:

Can we get out of NATO already?

