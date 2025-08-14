A WWII photo showing US Army General George S. Patton with his swagger stick.

In the annals of military history, seemingly small objects often carry great symbolic weight. The swagger stick, a wooden baton traditionally held by high-ranking officers as part of their uniform, was one such emblem of prestige and authority. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, countless photographs capture officers of various nationalities gripping their swagger sticks—symbols that transcended mere decoration to reflect rank, discipline, and military pride.

One striking example comes from World War II, when German Rear Admiral Eberhard Weichold was photographed in Marsa Matruh, Egypt, in July 1942. Despite wearing informal attire—shorts and a short-sleeved shirt in the sweltering desert heat—Weichold maintained the tradition of holding his swagger stick, a testament to the enduring symbolism of military regalia amid the chaos of war.

Eberhard Weichold: A Naval Career Spanning Two Wars

Eberhard Weichold’s naval career offers a fascinating glimpse into Germany’s maritime history from the Imperial era through the Second World War. Born in 1891, Weichold joined the Imperial German Navy in 1911, beginning his training on SMS Hertha before attending the prestigious Naval Academy Murwik. During World War I, Weichold commanded the submarine SM UC-22. Under his command, the submarine sank the French passenger ship SS Polynesien on August 10th, 1918. The sinking occurred 7 nautical miles off Valletta, Malta, in the Mediterranean Sea, as the Polynesien journeyed from Bizerte, Tunisia, to Thessaloniki, Greece.

The SS Polynesien was no ordinary vessel—it was carrying a detachment of cadets and personnel of the Royal Serbian Army, including the legendary Serbian war heroine Milunka Savic. Although the torpedo attack tragically killed eleven crew members and six passengers, most of the cadets and Savic herself survived.

Rescued by Maltese military and civilian personnel, survivors recuperated at Malta’s Cottonera Hospital, highlighting Malta’s crucial humanitarian role during the conflict. At the time, Malta was part of the British Empire, serving as a vital Mediterranean naval base and hospital center.

The Salonica Front and the Royal Serbian Army

The sinking of the SS Polynesien was deeply intertwined with the broader context of the Salonica Front in World War I. Established in late 1915, the front was an Allied effort to support Serbia against the combined forces of Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Bulgaria. Although the expedition arrived too late to prevent Serbia’s fall and was complicated by Greece’s internal political crisis—the National Schism—a stable front eventually emerged. Stretching from the Albanian Adriatic coast to the Struma River, the front became a multinational theater pitting the Allied forces against Bulgaria and its Central Powers allies. This front remained largely static until the Allied offensive in September 1918 led to Bulgaria’s capitulation and Serbia’s liberation.

The Royal Serbian Army, the military force of the Kingdom of Serbia from 1882 to 1918, was at the heart of this conflict. The cadets aboard the Polynesien were young officers en route to join the battlefront, embodying the hope and sacrifice of a nation enduring devastating losses—one-third of Serbia’s population perished during the war.

Bizerte: A Refuge and Cultural Hub

Following Serbia’s occupation, thousands of Serbian soldiers and civilians were provided refuge by France far from the European battlefields. Between December 1915 and August 1919, over 61,000 Serbians arrived in North Africa, many settling temporarily in the Tunisian port city of Bizerte. At the time, Tunisia was a French protectorate, and Bizerte became a vibrant center of Serbian cultural and artistic life during this period.

Serbian refugees were initially housed in the Lazouaz camp at Nadhor, which expanded from tents to 200 military barracks. At its height, the Serbian population in Bizerte numbered around 5,000—about one-fifth of the city’s total inhabitants. Despite the harsh realities of displacement and war, Serbian soldiers and civilians enriched the city’s cultural fabric through music, theater, and literature. This little-known chapter of Tunisian history stands as a testament to the resilience of culture amid devastation.

Yet the hardships were immense. Over 41,000 Serbian soldiers required medical treatment across hospitals in Bizerte, Sidi Abdallah (Ferryville), Sousse, Algiers, Oran, and Annaba. Tragically, 3,226 soldiers and civilians died while in Tunisia, with 1,800 buried in Ferryville, now known as Menzel Bourguiba.

Milunka Savic: The Serbian Joan of Arc

Among the Serbian cadets aboard the Polynesien was Sergeant Milunka Savic, a figure whose remarkable life story embodies courage and determination. Born in 1889 near Novi Pazar, Serbia, Savic disguised herself as a man to join the Serbian army in the First Balkan War after her brother was called to fight but was ill with tuberculosis. Her valor in battle earned her rapid promotions and numerous medals, including recognition from the French, who called her the “Serbian Joan of Arc.” Wounded nine times, her true gender was revealed only during recovery in hospital, surprising all around her.

Savic’s presence aboard the Polynesien en route to the Salonica front speaks to the extraordinary roles individuals played in the war, challenging traditional gender roles and pushing the limits of bravery and patriotism.

Commemorating a Tragic Legacy

Nearly a century after the sinking of the SS Polynesien, the tragedy and its survivors continue to be honored. In August 2025, Serbian government representative Arno Gujon, Head of the Office for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, unveiled a monument in Marsaskala, Malta, dedicated to the Serbian soldiers who perished in the shipwreck. The ceremony was attended by Maltese Minister for Culture Owen Bonnici, representatives of the French Embassy, local authorities, and the Serbian-Maltese community.

Gujon (left of the image) emphasized that the shipwreck occurred while Serbia’s youngest officers were sailing from Bizerte to the Salonica front, accompanied by Sergeant Milunka Savic and Second Lieutenant Tajsic. The monument commemorates the at least 17 victims—eleven French crew members, Second Lieutenant Tajsic, and two Serbian cadets—and celebrates the resilience of those who survived thanks to the brave assistance of British and Maltese rescuers.

The Other Side of War: Endurance, Cultural Exchange, and Humanity

War stories are often dominated by images of death and destruction, but the saga of the Serbian refugees in Bizerte, the sinking of the Polynesien, and the courage of Milunka Savic tell a more complex tale. It is one of endurance, cultural exchange, and humanity amidst hardship.

Despite facing immense suffering, the Serbian community in Bizerte thrived culturally, sharing their music, theater, and literature with the local population. This blending of cultures offers a hopeful message: even in the darkest times, art and culture remain powerful tools for connection and healing.

This overlooked chapter of history deserves remembrance—not just as a record of tragedy, but as a symbol of resilience and the unyielding spirit of those who refused to be broken by the horrors of war.

What do you think? Serbian troops embarked on a French ship from Tunisia to Greece, travelling to fight Bulgarian and Ottoman forces, sank by a German submarine and assisted by British-Maltese military and civilian personnel.

Isn’t this a remarkable story?