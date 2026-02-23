At the recent Munich Security Conference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not deliver a conventional diplomatic address. He issued a civilizational challenge.

Under the Trump–Vance administration, Rubio argued, the United States no longer approaches the West with hesitation or apology. Americans believe again in our culture, our constitutional order, and our future. America believes the West is not a relic to be managed, but a project to be defended and renewed. And we expect our allies to decide whether they share that confidence.

For decades, much of the American Left and leading parts of Europe’s political establishment have framed Western history primarily as a catalogue of sins. The result has not been moral clarity but strategic drift — a weakening of will at precisely the moment when authoritarian powers embodied by Marxists, Islamists and Globalists have grown more assertive, particularly since 2014.

If Secretary Rubio’s words on Valentine’s Day 2026 were meant to stir Europe, developments in Germany just ten days later suggest the debate is far from settled. German President Socialist Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called a potential German bid to host the 2036 Olympics “historically problematic,” noting the centennial of the 1936 Summer Olympics — the Games staged under Adolf Hitler’s Nazi dictatorship.

But in my eyes 2036 is not a date to avoid — it is one to reclaim!

The 1936 Games were designed as a showcase of totalitarian spectacle. The Nazi regime sought to project permanence, racial supremacy, and ideological inevitability. Instead, history delivered a different image.

Black American athlete James Cleveland “Jesse” Owens (1913-1980) won four gold medals on Berlin’s track. In front of a regime built on racial mythology and disdain for our Judeo-Christian Western culture, Jesse Owens embodied individual excellence and the universal dignity of competition under rules that applied to all.

Jesse Owens’ victories did not end tyranny. But they punctured its illusion. On the grandest stage Hitler could construct, Western freedom outran propaganda.

That is the opportunity 2036 presents. A democratic Germany hosting the Olympics one hundred years later would not be celebrating the Third Reich. It would be marking its defeat — and the broader triumph of Western culture and constitutional democracy over fascism. It would send a message that Western nations confront their past not by being overwhelmed by it, but by surpassing it.

If Berlin in 1936 symbolized tyranny’s spectacle, Berlin in 2036 would symbolize liberty’s endurance and the West’s resilience at a time when Marxists, Islamists and Globalists test democratic resolve and when wavering leadership in parts of Europe has raised doubts about our collective future.

Secretary Rubio’s challenge in Munich was ultimately about confidence. Do Western nations believe our story bends toward freedom? Do we believe our institutions, though imperfect, remain worth defending? Or will we retreat into perpetual self-reproach while Marxists, Islamists and Globalists assert power without apology?

The lesson of 1936 is not merely that evil once marched. It is that even then, on that very field, a Western free man, a proud American, could run faster.

The West does not need to forget its past. It needs to prove — again — that it can outrun it.

Our strength has never rested on perfection. It has rested on self-correction and renewal. Again, if Berlin in 1936 symbolized tyranny’s spectacle, Berlin in 2036 would symbolize Western liberty’s endurance.

The future belongs not to those who apologize for their civilization, but to those prepared to defend and celebrate it. And we, Americans, are done apologizing. To our allies, I say: join us in the race for our shared Western future. You really have no other acceptable choice to offer your people.

American pride indeed. Jesse Owens atop the podium for the long jump at the Berlin 1936 Olympics. (Photo: AP).